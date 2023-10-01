Toyota Racing - NCS Talladega Incident Quotes - Ty Gibbs

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

When you got involved, it looked like a huge hit for you. What was it like for you?

“Yeah, I just got hit out of nowhere in the right rear. It’s really unfortunate. We had a pretty good Monster Energy Toyota Camry. We were working our way back up and getting ready for the end – just really unfortunate.”

What did you see out there?

“I didn’t really see much. Just really unfortunate. A really big bummer – we had a really good Monster Energy Toyota Camry.”

TRD PR