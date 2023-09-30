Kyle Busch and the No. 8 X World Wallet Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway... Kyle Busch will make his 37th start at Talladega Superspeedway in NASCAR Cup Series competition this weekend. Busch enters this weekend as the most recent race winner at Talladega, scoring the win in April by stretching his fuel mileage to perfection and officially scoring the victory in NASCAR Overtime. The driver of the X World Wallet Chevrolet claimed his second victory at Talladega and clinched both victories when a caution flag ended the race. His other victory came in 2008. The Las Vegas, Nevada native didn’t lead until late in that race, pacing the field for 12 of the final 15 laps, and came in his seventh Cup Series start at the 2.66-mile facility. Busch has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victories at Talladega (2009 and 2010) and one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2011). NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Update... Busch enters Talladega 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings, 17 points below the eighth-place cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 12. Did You Know? Busch has racked up four top-10 finishes in five restrictor plate races this season (average finish is 8.40) and has led at least one lap in four of those five races. About X World Wallet... Since its founding in 1999, Netspend products have helped millions of consumers nationwide as a pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers. Netspend’s new X World Wallet™, is dedicated to delivering financial empowerment to millions of Americans, leveraging a proprietary payments technology platform that fuels its fintech product innovations. X World Wallet offers consumers a multi-currency account they can use to send, spend, exchange funds, and earn points with everyday purchases. Account holders can use physical card, virtual card, and tap-to-pay options to pay everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted worldwide. Users can send money to other X users instantly, exchange currencies in real time and hold funds in multiple currencies. The X World Wallet™ super app is immediately available for download today to U.S. residents from Apple and Google Play. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: How did you and crew chief Randall Burnett decide to stay out and stretch the fuel at the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway? “We were obviously short on fuel, kind of stretching it. I don't think we would have taken that chance of staying out but for the win in Fontana. That opened up our playbook, gave us a chance to be up front, restart up front and go for a win. We were in the right place at the right time, for sure. Sometimes you got to be lucky and we certainly were at Talladega earlier this year.” How difficult is it to win a race at Talladega Superspeedway? “All Cup races are hard to win, but speedway races are especially hard to win. You have 30 guys out there vying for it, that have a legit shot to win, barring different circumstances. Just try and miss the wreck. It’s inevitable, it’s going to happen, you’re just not sure when so you just have to make your way through that one the best you can.” What are your thoughts on the strength of RCR and ECR at restrictor plate races this season? “I've always known everyone at RCR and ECR have had a good restrictor plate program. We also showed that in both races at Daytona International Speedway, where we were really fast. Talladega is just a crap shoot. It’s just luck. There are so many things out of your control. After the spring race there this year I can’t tell you how many times I probably said ‘we just got lucky today.’” How much patience is required with this style of speedway racing at Talladega Superspeedway with the Next Gen car? “This style requires, by far, a lot of patience. You'd like to have some areas of opportunities to where you can make some moves, cycle yourself around a little bit. Man, when you ride around there in parade formation for tens of laps at a time, it gets a bit frustrating. You know that you can do better than that. But you pull out of the line, try to make something happen and you hit a block wall of air and go backwards. Everybody is just the same. It's just so equal. In my opinion there's not enough separation within everyone to put on good, exciting racing at the speedway races. I think it's a bit of a struggle right now.”