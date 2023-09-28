2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aims for Another Superspeedway Win With No. 47 Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread / Country Crock® Camaro

Now that fall is here, cooler temperatures will soon prevail, which means it’s time for warm classic comfort food. Right now, Sara Lee® Artesano™ and Country Crock® are coming together for the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich and are taking advantage of the Kroger Racing program to engage with consumers and drive awareness about special offers online and in-store.

Additionally, Sara Lee Artesano is the primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 with co-primary partner Country Crock at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The race car will have a unique design featuring a sliced loaf of Sara Lee Artesano bread and a delicious grilled cheese sandwich made with Country Crock spread.

“We’re thrilled to partner with JTG Daugherty Racing to cheer on the first ever No. 47 Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway.” said Taylor Burgess, Senior Omnichannel Marketing Manager, “We know that many of the enthusiastic NASCAR Cup Series fans choose Sara Lee® Artesano™ as their preferred bread and we are looking forward to sharing the excitement of this partnership with them.”

“The Country Crock team is thrilled to be a partner of Kroger Racing this year,” said Michelle Svecharny, Senior Brand Manager of Country Crock. “We can’t wait to showcase how JTG Daugherty Racing brought the iconic Country Crock branding to life on the No. 47 Camaro. Thank you to Bimbo Bakeries USA and Artesano Bakery Bread for teaming up with us again to make this race car legendary. We hope the fans are excited to see us at the track and are inspired to make their own grilled cheese with Country Crock and Artesano while they watch the race.”

The Sara Lee Artesano / Country Crock Camaro will also be outfitted with an in-car camera for the race on NBC and will spotlight Sara Lee Artesano. The two brands have selected a good track knowing Stenhouse Jr. has a nice shot at his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory, one of which occurred at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2017.



“We definitely want to go for the win at Talladega with our No. 47 Sara Lee® Artesano / Country Crock Camaro,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’ll discuss our strategy going into the weekend and determine what we want to do for the race. You look back at the final regular season race at Daytona (International Speedway) and we got to the front. However, while running in the top 6, we got wrecked.”

The team “might” go the conservative route during the 180-lap YellaWood 500 to make certain Stenhouse Jr. is there at the end to go for the win.



“We know stage points are important, but we would rather have the race win,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I think when it comes down to it, we will see how the race plays out, but like I said, we want to win it.”



It’s hard to bet on who will grab the trophy at a superspeedway, but you cannot deny Stenhouse Jr. is a frontrunner based on his credentials. Additionally, his Crew Chief Mike Kelley and the JTG Daugherty Racing team enters Talladega following back-to-back top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“The last two weeks we’ve had top-10 finishes,” said Kelley. “The team has shown great resilience after we got bounced out of the Playoffs. No one is rolling over and playing dead. We’re focused on getting as high up in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings as possible. Winning at a superspeedway this year – the iconic Daytona 500 – gives us high hopes going back to another superspeedway. Of course, Ricky’s won at Talladega. We want to keep the momentum going, collect a lot of points and win. We want to finish the season strong and get ready for 2024.”



Live coverage of the YellaWood 500 on Sunday begins at 2 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio. Also, visit kroger.com/f/racing to stay fresh with Kroger and shop fan favorites!

