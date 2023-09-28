Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Talladega

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Talladega Superspeedway: "I’m just trying to do good every weekend. Texas (Motor Speedway) didn’t pan out the way the No. 5 team necessarily wanted, but our race cars have been crazy fast. I’m just trying to get through Talladega with some decent track position and hopefully, we can get a win at Talladega (Superspeedway)."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how the No. 5 team approaches superspeedway races: "We’ve had a very similar strategy at all of the superspeedway races this year. We’re trying to do what’s right as far as keeping our car upfront. Obviously, we try to avoid trouble the best we can, which can certainly be tough to do at these plate races. I feel like we always have fast cars and Kyle (Larson) always does a great job at trying to get our car upfront and in position. You certainly have to execute a good race. If we do all the things that we can control right and put ourselves in position, with a healthy dose of luck, hopefully, we’ll have a good finish coming our way soon."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the key to racing at Talladega: "Talladega (Superspeedway) is just about some good timing and good fortune. I mean, you can certainly make better or worse decisions at certain times. I do think there is a bit of a method to the madness. You see certain drivers that run really well there. They might not get it right all the time, but they get it right more than others. That being said, there must be a way to better your odds at least. A lot of it is just feel and what you're seeing, what you're feeling with what everybody else around you is doing. A big thing with plate racing is just staying on offense. You see those that are on offense that are really good pushers. Those guys tend to find themselves at the front of those races more than not. That’s a hard thing to do because you have to have your car driving like you want it to. You’ve got to be able to have the opportunity to push and make pace that way. The people who have the ability to be on offense are going to find themselves in a good spot more times than not.”



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's outlook for Talladega: "We want to win. We want to try to qualify a little better to get a little bit of a pit selection. It’s been hurting us a little bit in recent speedway races. So, we're working on that. We’ve had a pretty good race setup there for the last couple races, so looking forward to building on that. And certainly, I think Hendrick Motorsports’ speedway game has been pretty good. The collaboration between the team cars has been really good, so I'm looking forward to building on that. The Chevrolets, in general, have worked well together. I think we have an opportunity to win and do good. We've had really solid runs here lately. The finish at Texas (Motor Speedway) was super disappointing, but I think we were in position to win there, which was great. We want to do the same thing again this week. Try to put ourselves in position when it matters and see what happens.”



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how he approaches the rest of the Round of 12: "Our focus has changed some now for this round of the playoffs. We now can go to Talladega (Superspeedway) and focus on helping our teammates, the Nos. 5 and 9. We just need to make our way up front and find our teammates to help them get to the next round as well. If we have an opportunity to get playoff points in the process, great, but our priority will be to help our teammates. Same thing at the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL. We can’t help as much there, but we can possibly get more playoff points to help for the next round. Otherwise, we’re focused on Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and working towards that round."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what it means to get Hendrick Motorsports' 300th win: "You think about the last few weeks with 500 engine shop wins across the top three series and then to get 300 Cup Series wins, those are some amazing accomplishments for Hendrick Motorsports. Mr. Hendrick is such a great leader and he is so good to all of us. He cares and he is so passionate about the sport. The fact that we (No. 24 team) were able to do it was huge. From day one when I got to Hendrick Motorsports, you walk by tables and meeting rooms that have picture books with all the photos of the wins and milestones. To be able to get him to 300 wins and to be the car that did it is huge. We get to sign our name next to that forever."



Fugle on the mindset of the No. 24 team: "I didn’t realize that people thought we were struggling. We think we can win any race. Whether it’s practice, qualifying or the race. We have the car, the driver and the pit crew to win any session. Sometimes we get off here and there but we have the capability. If you give us a shot, we have the knowledge and the speed to win every session. There’s not a race we can’t win. We’re going to keep growing, though, to be a little bit more consistent in the top five. But we’re in the Round of 8, we have 41 playoff points and we can start getting ready for Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). Take that however you want to take it but we’re going to keep working hard."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to Talladega this weekend: "We had a good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the spring race at Talladega (Superspeedway) and I think Blake (Harris) and I learned a lot about what I need in my set up to help us for this weekend. Our crew has done a lot of work looking at SMT data and leaning on our teammates at Hendrick Motorsports. I feel like we are very prepared to go compete this weekend. Blake and I have talked a ton this week and we already know that having a clean race car at the end is super important. We are going to do our best to unload in Alabama as close as we can get to having the car right, make some good adjustments and try to go execute a clean race. Hopefully, that will be enough to be competitive."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what it will take to win at Talladega: "I think Talladega (Superspeedway) has a lot of different challenges. Obviously, having a fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is important, but trying to give Alex (Bowman) a car that can handle well in traffic will also be key. We have good superspeedway notes and feel confident we can be in contention if we stay out of trouble. We have great teammates to work with throughout the race and it will take all of us to pull off a win this weekend."