LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway Stats
-NCS Starts: 13; Best start: 6th (Spring, 2018) Best finish: 3rd (Fall, 2020); Top-5s: 2; Top-10s: 7; Laps Led: 76
-NXS Starts: 3; Best start: 4th (2015 & 2016); Best finish: 5th (2017); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 6; Laps Led: 5
-NCTS Starts: 2; Best start: 3rd (2015); Best finish: 4th (2015); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 2; Laps Led: 7;
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 30; Best start: 8th (COTA) ; Best finish: 3rd (Kansas); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 6; Laps led: 20; Points position: 26th
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Texas in the Rearview: Erik Jones and the "Dallas vs. Everybody" team had a strong start to the race, with Jones qualifying in 12th position. Jones swiftly advanced through the field, leading for three laps and securing a second-place finish in stage two. He consistently maintained a substantial gap over the third-place driver until a caution prompted a portion of the field to make pit stops. After a four-tire stop, Jones restarted 15th with less than 20 laps remaining. Unfortunately, his shot at a win slipped away as he was involved in a crash on lap 255, ending his day. Jones was credited with a 30th place finish as his car was towed into the garage.
Through the Chaos: Earlier in the year, Jones faced overtime uncertainty as he restarted in 15th place with just two laps remaining. With “The Big One” unfolding right in front of the No. 43, Jones made a swift move to the apron to dodge the wreckage, gaining valuable positions as the caution flag waved. Ultimately, he finished the day just one position short of a top-five finish, marking his highest finish of the season at that point.
Super Speedway Status: Erik Jones boasts an impressive record across 60 Cup Series starts on tracks exceeding two miles. This includes 12 top-five finishes, 25 top-10 finishes, and a visit to Victory Lane at Daytona in 2018. Jones has also led 231 laps at super speedways, with three laps led in his most recent attempt at Talladega in the spring. His average finish on these tracks stands at 17.4, while his average starting position is 17.5. Notably, in his last three outings at Talladega, Jones has achieved a streak of three consecutive sixth place finishes.
Big Numbers: Over the course of his last seven races at Talladega, Erik Jones boasts an impressive average finish of 8.7. His performance has been remarkably consistent, with only one finish falling outside of the top-10 when he was involved in a wreck on the final lap during the spring of 2021. Across these seven races, Jones has showcased his ability to run up front, having led laps in five of the starts, tallying an impressive total of 71 laps led during this stretch.
Dave In ‘Dega: During his time with JR Motorsports, crew chief Dave Elenz coached five drivers to nine starts. In those nine starts, Elenz’s drivers have earned an average starting position of 8.6 with one top-five, and five top-10 finishes, leading for a total of 65 laps. In his three Cup Series starts, Elenz and Erik Jones have earned three sixth-place finishes at the 2.66-mile asphalt tri-oval, totaling 51 laps led.
Paint it Pink: On Tuesday, it was announced that Kurt Busch had “passed the torch” to Erik Jones as the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) will work in partnership with Kurt Busch’s Windows of Hope program for a third season. Jones' foundation will support its efforts in the area of "cancer prevention and early detection and care". Every driver in the field for the race at CMS will run a uniquely colored pink window net to signify breast cancer awareness, which will then be autographed and put up for auction through the EJF, which will receive the proceeds to then be donated to multiple beneficiaries to support early cancer detection. The auction for the signed pink window nets will open on October 9th and close on October 16th.
Erik Jones on his partnership with Kurt: “It’s been so great that Kurt (Busch) would let us take this program over, and a huge thanks to him. It’s been a program that I have had a lot of fun watching and participating in over the last few years and it’s really a huge day for The Erik Jones Foundation. We have worked a lot on the cancer side of things with Melanoma, and early detection, but we haven’t been able to do anything with breast cancer which for us is close to the heart with my mom going through it. So, to have a program that has continued to round the foundation out is really important, it has been a big goal of ours to continue to grow these pillars and each side of the foundation, but just really excited to see the window nets on the car and be able to have a program in the Cup Series like that. You see the other guys and what they do, so to have a program of our own with the foundation is super special.”
Quoting Erik Jones: “Talladega has been good to us for the last couple of years. I think with the NextGen car, we have had a ton of speed in the No. 43. I am hoping we can put it all together and have one go our way. We have been in contention to win a handful of them in the last few years, and we just need one to play out the right way for us to have a shot in the end. I am looking forward to getting out there and hopefully getting a win with the No. 43 team.”
LMC PR