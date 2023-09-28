LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Texas Recap: Carson Hocevar made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet. Hocevar had a relatively quiet, but solid outing in the sweltering Fort Worth heat, starting from the 19th position. As the race progressed, he hovered around the top-15, keeping thecar intact and picking up his pace as the race wore on. Late in the going, his Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1 made some contact with the outside wall exiting turn four, which resulted in a damaged toe link. Not to be deterred by the setback, the crew repaired the car and sent Hocevarback on his way, where he would rebound and lead the team to the finish in 16th place.

Keep the Momentum Going: In his four Cup Series starts for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Hocevar has kept a streak of top-20 finishes alive. The 20-year-old from Portage, Michigan has adaptedto the Next Gen car well withminimal experience . The No. 42 team has finished every lap except for one and has gained ground on the No. 21 in owner's points, now only 33 markers back.

Superspeedway Statistics: In seven restrictor plate starts in the Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He has led 12 laps in competition at Talladega but was caught up in crashes in both starts. He'll make his first superspeedway start in a Cup Series car on Sunday.

Double Duty: Hocevar will run in both NASCAR national series races this weekend as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series makes its annual stop at Talladega. Following a fourth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, Carson's No. 42 Niece Motorsports team has an 18-point cushion to the cutoff point. With only two races left in the Round of 8, the stakes are as high as ever and Talladega will be sure to produce a thrilling event.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As we enter the month of October, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will carry on a team tradition at Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB cars will carry pink ribbons onboard to honor crew members and family and that have been affected by breast cancer.

Paint the Pit Wall Pink: On Tuesday, Hocevar, Erik Jones, along with other Cup and Xfinity Series competitors joined over 50 breast cancer survivors at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual "Paint the Pit Wall Pink" event. This event is in its 11th year, and was a meaningful day to drivers and fans who have been affected by the disease. Read more about the event here.

Lambert at Talladega: Luke Lambert has competed in 20 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway. Lambert's Cup drivers have finished inside the top-10 eight times, including two runner-up finishes with Jeff Burton in the fall race of 2011 and Ryan Newman in the fall race of 2017. His cars have led a total of 77 laps on Sundays. In three Xfinity Series races, Lambert's drivers have finished inside the top-10 every time, including one race win that came last year and one pole from back in 2012.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: This week sees your first ever Cup Series race at a super speedway type track, so how different are you expecting the racing to play out and will you be able to learn in the Truck Series race?

"I am actually really looking forward to running my first super speedway race in the Cup Series this weekend. The results might not show it, but I've had a blast racing at Talladega in the Truck Series. We've just had some unfortunate luck that's kept us from finishing well. From everybody that I've talked to that's driven both, I'm anticipating a bit of a different race to play out on Sunday. The Cup guys are so good at managing their cars and taking care of one another out there, that I don't really feel all that much pressure not to put a foot wrong. Saturday will be a different feeling for sure, we've only got an 18 point gap to the cutoff line, and the Truck Series drivers always race aggressive. I feel like I can still learn and take some notes heading into Sunday, but there's definitely going to be a different mindset. The LEGACY M.C. cars are always super fast at these tracks, and Erik's been close to winning on a few occasions, so I think if we can play our cards right, we'll definitely have a shot at it. I can't wait to try it out."