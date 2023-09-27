HP expands Hendrick Motorsports collaboration

HP Inc., which joined Hendrick Motorsports as a sponsor in October 2022, has extended its contract with the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization. The new agreement includes primary sponsorship of 2023 playoff driver William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Oct. 8 plus two primary races with the team each season from 2024-2026.



The Z by HP logo has appeared on a variety of Hendrick Motorsports equipment – including pit boxes, transporters and radio headsets – since last year’s Cup Series playoffs. The organization has also utilized a range of HP technology highlighted by the powerful Z by HP portfolio that includes high-performance mobile workstations, desktops, monitors and solutions.



“At HP, we take pride in providing innovative, high-performance solutions that empower high-performance, data-driven teams like Hendrick Motorsports to excel and set new benchmarks in their respective field,” said Jim Nottingham, senior vice president and division president, Advanced Compute Solutions. “HP’s cutting-edge technology, including our Z by HP data science and AI workstation solution portfolio, has already contributed to the team's remarkable success, and we are confident that our continued collaboration will drive further accomplishments and wins in the years to come.”



At just 25 years old, Byron is in the midst of a career year. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native leads NASCAR’s premier series in race wins (six) and stage wins (eight) while his 883 laps led in 2023 are also a personal best. With only six events remaining in the season, he currently sits atop the Cup Series playoff standings.



“It’s so cool to have HP as a primary sponsor on our car this year and in future seasons,” said Byron, who won his sixth race of 2023 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I grew up using HP mobile workstations to study and originally had one when I started iRacing. I’m looking forward to this new partnership with our No. 24 team and such an innovative technology brand.”



With 300 points-paying victories since 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history. This season, the team’s engine operation also recorded its milestone 500th NASCAR national series win. HP’s state-of-the-art technical resources will play a key role in ensuring Hendrick Motorsports builds on that winning tradition.



“Since HP joined Hendrick Motorsports last year, we’ve had access to some of the most powerful technology available,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Their unmatched technical support was crucial to securing our milestone 300th Cup Series win and our engine department’s 500th victory. With William, the No. 24 team and our entire organization, we’re looking forward to racing for many more wins and championships alongside HP.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR