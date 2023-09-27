Wonder Bread Racing: Ryan Preece Talladega Advance

What’s your excitement level for this weekend at Talladega, having Wonder Bread on your car and representing such an iconic brand?

“This weekend is going to be so awesome. To have Wonder Bread on my car at Talladega is just such a cool opportunity. Not only is the brand one that is very well known in the NASCAR industry, it’s also well known among the fan base, too. The Talladega Nights movie is one that most people have seen and laughed at, and these really cool paint schemes will bring back memories. Getting to have my teammate Chase Briscoe in the Old Spice car just makes it all come together. Talladega is a historic track, and the movie is one that’s so popular and everyone embraces. There’s no better track to work with your teammates at than these superspeedways. We’re going to have so much fun this weekend and I hope we get the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang to victory lane.” How cool is it to have Wonder Bread back in NASCAR and on your car?

“It doesn’t get much cooler than this. The car looks awesome, the firesuit looks so cool. It’s exactly like it and Wonder Bread is fully embracing being back in the sport. I’m so excited to be a part of it and I know the fans are going to love it and want to get all they can out of it.” Aside from the multicar accidents, these superspeedway-style tracks place a big emphasis on teamwork. Is there anything else you expect as a driver when you go to places like Talladega?

“The movie is meant to be funny and most of it is not very much like my real life at all, but the teamwork aspect is very real. That’s one of the biggest parts about these superspeedway races and it’s where you’re really thankful to have teammates and even manufacturer teammates in the field. We have had such fast racecars at superspeedways this season and I think we can be up there at the end. The races are long and tiring and you have to work with others. Sometimes you need that little push, sometimes you need to give one to someone else so you can stay up front. I’m looking forward to seeing what this weekend will be like for us, and hopefully Chase and I can have that moment. That would be really cool.” You had a Talladega Nights-like moment at Daytona in August. Can you talk about that a little bit?

“Yeah, I mean all of us drivers know the dangers of this sport, but it’s what we do and it’s what we love. Daytona was one of those situations and we, as drivers, know it’s a bigger possibility at the superspeedways. But I’m very lucky and, aside from some bruised eyes, I was completely fine. When you are in the air like that, it just gets really quiet, and everything is happening so fast. You’re just flipping through the air and, until that ride stops, all you’re thinking about is trying to contain yourself. You tense up and you hope that you’re going to be OK, and obviously I am, and I was. You know it’s a possibility but never really think it’s going to be you, and we watch these movies and think they’re not realistic and could never happen, and then you go through it.” TSC PR