Wonder Bread Racing: Ryan Preece Talladega Advance

|
Notes of Interest
|
● Preece & Chase: Life will imitate art at the 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway oval where Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) will field two Ford Mustangs in Wonder Bread and Old Spice liveries. The championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas will have Ryan Preece behind the wheel of the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang while Chase Briscoe drives the No. 14 Old Spice Ford Mustang.
● By the Numbers: Preece heads to Talladega on Sunday for the eighth time of his Cup Series career. His first start at the Alabama track was in 2019 for JTG-Daugherty Racing, when he started 30th and finished third. The finish marked his first and only top-five at the track. He has two top 10s, 14 laps led and has completed 99.4 percent of laps attempted there. In his previous Talladega outing this past April, Preece started 16th in his No. 41 Ford Mustang but was involved in an accident that took him out of the race on lap 189. Preece has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega – in 2016. He ran for JD Motorsports and started 26th and finished 15th. Preece also has one NASCAR Truck Series appearance at the track that came in 2022 for David Gilliland Racing. He started 10th and finished fourth.
● Showing Speed: The SHR contingent of Preece, Briscoe, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick have shown speed at previous superspeedway races this season. Briscoe earned the pole position last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Almirola joining him on the front row. Preece and Harvick started in the fifth row, in ninth and 10th, putting all four SHR entries in a top-10 starting position.
● Welcome to the Team, Wonder Bread: Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbeques, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. Learn more at www.wonderbread.com.
● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Texas 25th in the driver standings with 498 points.
|
Ryan Preece, Driver of the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
|
What’s your excitement level for this weekend at Talladega, having Wonder Bread on your car and representing such an iconic brand?
How cool is it to have Wonder Bread back in NASCAR and on your car?
Aside from the multicar accidents, these superspeedway-style tracks place a big emphasis on teamwork. Is there anything else you expect as a driver when you go to places like Talladega?
You had a Talladega Nights-like moment at Daytona in August. Can you talk about that a little bit?
TSC PR