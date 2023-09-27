Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Electrical Solutions Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

No. 20 DEWALT Electrical Solutions Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. Bell earned back-to-back poles in 2022 at Talladega and overall in his previous seven NCS starts he has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes. BELL’S HISTORY AT TALLADEGA : Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 167 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 42 top-five finishes, 63 top-10s and 1,512 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 14.9 and average finish of 17.5. RACE INFO: The YellaWood 500 at TSS begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “We need to take advantage of our points position going into Talladega. I’m excited about the task in front of us and am looking forward to the challenge.”

JGR PR