AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 19 NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway and has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has led 11 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger led 18 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes. "Superspeedway racing is definitely not my favorite, but we've had speed at those tracks this year. At the end of the day, I think we can get upfront and give ourselves a shot to win the race. We had a shot in the spring going into turn one battling for the win, and we had a really fast race car in Daytona. Like I always say, it's one of those tracks I'm not looking forward to, but at the end of the day it is about going to win a race, and this is one we can give ourselves a shot at the end of the race." - AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway