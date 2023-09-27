Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Race Advance

To say he has been in demand is an understatement.

Longtime personal and team sponsor Freeway Insurance created digital and social media content with Suárez that now lives on its sites, SiriusXM Radio will feature Suárez in an hour-long interview that airs next weekend on its platforms beyond its NASCAR Channel, Worldwide Express asked Suárez to take part in its initiatives spotlighting Hispanic Americans, and NASCAR and several tracks have used Suárez in its month-long promotions.

Coca-Cola hosted Suárez in Atlanta for a daylong celebration and will outfit Suárez and the No. 99 Chevrolet in the Aguas Fresca paint scheme at the Charlotte Roval. Daniel's Amigos, a program NASCAR, Coca-Cola and Suárez created to bring the Hispanic community to NASCAR races will also return in Charlotte and Homestead in the coming weeks.

"I love being able to celebrate and share our culture on social media and at the racetrack," said Suárez. "Everyone has been incredibly supportive. I am proud to be from Mexico and I am proud to live in America, a country that has given me and others this chance to pursue our dreams."

Suárez has one place where he would really like to celebrate and that's Sunday afternoon in victory lane at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he'll drive the No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet in the 500-mile Cup Series race.

"We have been very strong at the drafting tracks this year," he said. "We know we can win there. Heck, anyone can win at Talladega, that's what makes the race so much fun and why fans show up. But, we feel like our program can win there. We just have to prove it and that's what we plan to do Sunday."

He arrives in Alabama after an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth that saw his Trackhouse Racing team overcome a number of challenges to earn their ninth top-10 finish in 2023.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. ET.