Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega Playoff Advance

Ross Chastain returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday for the second of three Round of 12 races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

To say he would like to relive old times is an understatement.

Another win for the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team would lock Chastain into the playoffs Round of 8.

Since Chastain is already 12 points above the transfer spot, a good finish would position the Trackhouse Racing driver well for the final Round of 12 race on Oct. 8 at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway when four of the 12 remaining drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

The only track time the Cup Series will have at Talladega in preparation for Sunday's race is qualifying. No practice is held for the series at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

"The great thing about my team is that they always prepare the car so well," said Chastain. "We are all used to not practicing at Talladega by now that it's not a concern. We'll make our qualifying laps and be ready to go on Sunday."

After the Round of 8, the playoff field will be reduced to four remaining drivers who will run in a winner-take-all championship race on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Last year, Chastain made it to the final round and finished runner-up to champion Joey Logano.

Last week, it was announced Worldwide Express signed a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to appear on the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolet Camaros into the 2024 season for multiple races.

One position better in last Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and Chastain would've already locked himself into the next round. He most recently drove to victory lane on Sunday, June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway while driving the Worldwide Express livery.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR