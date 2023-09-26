Michael McDowell and Zane Smith to Race Love’s RV Stops Schemes at Talladega. Perfect Pit Stop for NASCAR RV Travelers. Peak Performance Also Returns to Both Car and Truck at Talladega

“It’s cool to see Love’s Travel Stops helping out more travelers, campers and NASCAR fans,” commented Smith. “My family takes their motorcoach all across the country on trips all the time for racing, fishing or camping and Love’s is always there to help them out.” In addition to the new Love’s RV Stops logos, Peak also returns to the No. 34 and No. 38 Ford vehicles. PEAK is a leader in the automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and of course BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Fans can find these and other great products at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops locations across the country. McDowell comes into Talladega as a contender to win. Since 2019 with FRM, McDowell has two top-three finishes at the track. “I love Talladega, the draft and our chances to win there,” continued McDowell. “It’s always a challenge to avoid the chaos, but we’ve been able to do that more than not. I like our chances on Sunday.” Smith is also equally as good at the superspeedway. He is a former winner in the ARCA Series at the track. On Superspeedway’s, Smith has already won Daytona earlier this year for the second consecutive time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and has a best finish of 17th at Talladega. “Our superspeedway program is always one of the best,” said Smith. “I think we’ll be up front and contending for the win and our chance to advance to the championship.” You can visit www.lovesrvstops.com and https://www.owi.com/retail/ brands/peak-auto to learn more.