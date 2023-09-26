Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Team Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland returns to the Alabama track to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. Already a previous winner at the track in the ARCA Series, Gilliland has two top-10 finishes in the premier NASCAR Series. Gilliland and the No. 38 team have finishes of seventh and 10th in their last two races at Talladega. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “This has been one of our best tracks and best races. Todd is a really good superspeedway racer and knows how to get up to the front when it counts. I think we all feel good about Sunday.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “Talladega is one of my favorite tracks. It gets adrenaline pumping. Just like any other superspeedway, it’s all about surviving and being there in the end. This team can do that. “It’s super cool to see Georgia Peanuts back on the car. Their peanuts are my go-to snack before any race. The paint scheme is one of the coolest on the track, too. The fans love it and it’s just a lot of fun.”