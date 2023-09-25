Burton Finishes 20th At Texas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team battled to the end of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway and came home with a 20th-place finish. It was the team’s 10th top-20 finish of the season.

As they have in the past three weeks, Burton and the team were able to find speed as the race went on and overcome a disappointing qualifying effort. On Sunday, Burton started 30th and had worked his way to 21st by the end of the first 80-lap Stage.

Burton and the team dropped back to 29th by the end of the second Stage but began moving forward again, making the most gains thanks to a two-tire stop at Lap 210. That allowed the No. 21 DEX Imaging team to move up to 14th.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins made another successful strategy move when he elected to stay on the track when many others made pit stops at Lap 245, and that allowed Burton to restart from 12th place.

Over the remaining laps Burton ran inside the top 20, avoiding several incidents on the track. The DEX Imaging team made its final stop at Lap 257 during a caution period for a multi-car crash that Burton managed to avoid.

Burton restarted 20th and ended the race in that spot for his best finish since being paired with Bullins four races back.

The No. 21 team now turns its focus to Talladega Superspeedway and next Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

WBR PR