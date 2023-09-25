Monday, Sep 25

RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Early End to Texas Motor Speedway Race for Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team
 

“we had an unfortunate day at Texas Motor Speedway, but we’re going to try and stay positive and find a way to finish the year off with a win in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We had a loose wheel that caused us to crash and it ended our day early. Coming off the flat and getting up to speed, I was a little free. I didn’t know what it was and then halfway down the backstretch, our wheel and tire blew off when we got to the center of the corner. It stinks, but it’s been the way our year has gone. It’s a little slick coming off Turn 2 when you’re getting up to speed. I didn’t really think it was a loose wheel, but it was really loose, which could have given me a little bit of a hint. It’s unfortunate, but this team doesn’t give up.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Strong Run Ends Early for Kyle Busch and 3CHI Chevrolet Team at Texas Motor Speedway 
 

“I felt like our 3CHI Chevrolet was for sure a top-five or top-10 car today. That right there, I just said it two laps before that – I got up on the high-side and was like, you know what, I just need to stop and just run the bottom, make laps here, just finish the stage and it swaps ends on me. It felt really good when we came off of pit road after that green-flag stop. The car had good grip in it. We had those couple of yellows back-to-back and we restarted on the outside. I felt like I had a flat right-front tire and I was going to come to pit road. I second-guessed it and said ‘I don’t think so, man; something is wrong, something isn’t right, but it’s not a flat. And just all on its own, it just turned into the bottom of the racetrack in Turn 1 and it just swapped ends on me. That’s the rear, not the front, not having grip so I just don’t know. I hate it for everyone on this No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.” 

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

