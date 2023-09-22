RCR Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway... When the green flag waves on Sunday, Kyle Busch will make his 33rd NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet leads all active drivers with four victories at the 1.5-mile facility: 2013 (spring), 2016 (spring), 2018 (spring) and 2020 (fall). Busch leads all drivers entered at Texas in wins (four), top-five finishes (14) and laps led (1,069). His first Texas victory in 2013 came in dominating fashion when Busch won the pole, led the most laps (171 of 334), and finished with an average running position of 1.575. Moving On to the Round of 12... Busch advanced to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs following last week’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native starts the second round of the Playoffs as the sixth seed, 17 points behind the leader and eight points above the cutline. His average finish in the first three races of the 2023 Playoffs was 12.66, which is better than his first-round average finish in his championship seasons in 2015 (16.00) and 2019 (19.33). 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Last year the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing was eliminated from the Playoffs but rallied back to win one week later at Texas Motor Speedway. How impressive was that accomplishment? “I thought it was pretty cool how the 8 team was able to rally, rebound, have a really fast car and be able to win that race. It’d be cool if you’re eliminated and you win, you could put yourself back in, but the rules are the rules. I’d say last year’s elimination in the first round for myself and my old team, as well as the 8 car getting eliminated in the first round, was quite disappointing. It’s a tough situation but then you got to move on and go into the next week. But just being able to score a win late in the year is always important because it lends itself to a strong finish to the season.” You have raced on a couple of different designs of the track at Texas Motor Speedway. Do you like this configuration? How different is it from when you first started? “Texas went through a reconfiguration and a repave a few years ago. I would say this configuration is definitely the most challenging from a driver’s perspective and from a crew chief’s perspective on how to get both ends of the racetrack to feel similar or to feel good, so that makes it tough on all of us. When I first started, Texas had a lot of grip and was really fast and then right before the repave, it was kind of worn out and you’d slide around a little bit more. You could move around the racetrack, though, which was really cool. You could run low, you run middle, you could run high, and it was pretty fun how the place spread out. Now it seems like there’s one particular groove that you want to run in Turns 1 and 2 and one particular groove that you want to run in Turns 3 and 4, so it’s really tough to make speed and make passes. The mile-and-a-half package has been really good this year and I’m excited to get to Texas.”