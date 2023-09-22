No. 47 Kroger Racing Crew Chief Mike Kelley and His Wife’s Passion Extends Outside of Racing

Blue Buffalo™ has committed to donating product from their portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats for both dogs and cats on a monthly basis for the next year to Lake Norman Humane.

“We’re a proud sponsor of JTG Daugherty Racing, and the work that Mike and Dana do to help pets find their forever homes is inspiring to all of us at Blue Buffalo,” said Rob Branham, Sr. Customer Manager, Blue Buffalo. “It’s a wonderful way to live out our mission to love, feed and treat all pets like family, and help dogs and cats in need.”

This news could not have come at a better time to help draw more attention to Lake Norman Humane, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue that relies solely on the community’s generosity and donations to survive. On Tuesday night, they will hold their annual “A Night for Paws” fundraising event to help offset some of the costs to rescue animals, care for them, and provide medical needs.