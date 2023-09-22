Worldwide Express Extends Trackhouse Partnership Into 2024

The WWEX Racing blue and black paint scheme that first appeared on the NASCAR Cup Series scene in 2022, and became a familiar sight to NASCAR fans in 2023, will return in 2024 serving as a primary sponsor for Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets.

The Dallas-based global logistics group comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers announced today its logos will be on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet in the 2024 season through its WWEX Racing sponsorship initiative.

Worldwide Express also remains the official logistics company of Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

“I am glad Worldwide Express sees the value in our partnership to return in 2024,” said Chastain who drove the WWEX Racing paint scheme to victory lane at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 25. “They have really been a big part of our success over the last couple of seasons and we have been a big part of their business-to-business initiatives. I think the scheme is one of the best on the track and I’m proud to continue to wear the WWEX colors.”

Suárez said he too welcomes the return of Worldwide Express and its sister brands.

“You know, Worldwide Express does more than help Ross and I and Trackhouse Racing,” said Suárez. “At Los Angeles, Chicago and other races they were responsible for shipping a lot of the walls and materials that went into building the temporary tracks.

“Trackhouse needs Worldwide Express to race and its obvious everyone in the sport of NASCAR does as well.”

WWEX Racing livery – specifically a Worldwide Express scheme – will first appear on Suárez’s car at the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5, 2024, when the NASCAR season kicks off with the non-points race around the football field at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

It has been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX Group brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Truck Series and climbing to the Cup Series in 2022 with Trackhouse Racing. Since its debut, Worldwide Express has used both Chastain and Suárez to meet customers and employees at the track, embarked on an active social media campaign and become a huge supporter of Trackhouse Racing, holding corporate gatherings at the team’s Concord, North Carolina race shop.

The company also began a relationship with NASCAR and Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2022, serving as the official shipping logistics partner for both and as the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series race at Richmond.

“We are really looking forward to our third year with Trackhouse Racing as we continue to deepen our commitment to the motorsports community," said Mike Grayson, executive vice president of WWEX Group. "Both Daniel and Ross have been amazing ambassadors of our brands, and we appreciate the energy and focus they and the entire Trackhouse team bring to every challenge. We’re excited about all the opportunities ahead of us next season.”

WWEX Group, the parent brand of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider offering supercharged parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload and managed transportation shipping services for customers nationwide. Customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value-driven solutions, thanks to the company’s logistics experts, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities. The WWEX Racing initiative was born of a desire to address the complex but underserved shipping needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of expertise.

Learn more about the sponsorship at wwexracing.com.

