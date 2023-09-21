NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 and Supermotocross World Championship Final From l.a. Coliseum Headline Motorsports Across USA Network & Peacock

The 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs head to Texas Motor Speedway and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final takes place at L.A. Coliseum, headlining this weekend’s motorsports coverage across USA Network and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 500 & XFINITY SERIES ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 300

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin won last week’s Cup Series race in Bristol.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points William Byron 3036 Martin Truex Jr. 3036 Denny Hamlin 3032 Kyle Larson 3023 Chris Buescher 3021 Kyle Busch 3019 Christopher Bell 3016 Tyler Reddick 3014 Ross Chastain 3011 Brad Keselowski 3011 Ryan Blaney 3008 Bubba Wallace 3000

Coverage of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas will be presented Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs begin Saturday with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green getting underway at 3 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races from Texas Motor Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty on Sunday from the Peacock Pit Box.

Burton (1997, 2007) and Earnhardt Jr. (2000) own Cup Series victories at Texas.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4-5.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com,

NBC Sports app 10:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 24 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network, Peacock 7 p.m.

SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

The first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs conclude this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Final from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. An exclusive Peacock pre-game show begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In the 450 class, Chase Sexton leads last week’s overall winner Jett Lawrence by two points and both racers enter the finale in a winner-take-all scenario for the premier class championship. Ken Roczen (3rd), Aaron Plessinger (4th), and Dylan Ferrandis (5th) also have a chance to win the title.

In the 250 class it is another winner-take-all situation as Chicagoland winner Hunter Lawrence leads Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan. Whomever finishes in front of the other two will become the first-ever 250 SMX World Champion.

Leigh Diffey will handle play-by-play alongside two motorsports icons in seven-time AMA Motocross Premier Class champion and five-time AMA Supercross Premier Class champion Ricky Carmichael and two-time AMA Supercross Premier Class 450 champion and 2008 Pro Motocross champion James Stewart.

Jason Thomas, Will Christien, and Todd Harris will serve as reporters.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien

Host Desk: Todd Harris, Jason Weigandt

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 23 Race Day Live Peacock 4:30 p.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Final Pre-Race Peacock 9:30 p.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Final USA Network, Peacock 10 p.m. Sun., Sept. 24 SuperMotocross World Championship Final NBC 4 p.m.* Mon., Sept. 25 SuperMotocross World Championship Final CNBC 1 a.m.*

*Encore coverage

MOTOGP: INDIANOIL GRAND PRIX OF INDIA

MotoGP travels to India for the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida this at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Francesco Bagnaia (283 points) sits atop the MotoGP points leaderboard, followed by last race-winner Jorge Martin (247 points) in second and Marco Bezzecchi (218 points) in third.

