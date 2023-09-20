TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Texas Motor Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 How do you approach Texas with it being the first race in Round 2 of the Playoffs? "It's preservation at Texas. Don't do anything to take ourselves out. Since the repave at Texas I've struggled at places like that. Super high grip tracks where you have all of this grip until you overstep. I'm pretty good at overstepping and catching it but at Texas it's so tough to catch. So I just need to stay under my limit as to what I perceive is 100 percent effort." Where do you rank Round 2 of the Playoffs to the other rounds? "Last year, I felt like Round 2 was our toughest round because of all of the different types of tracks and then we had an issue at the Charlotte Roval. Key to all of this is to not take ourselves out." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Texas Motor Speedway: “Looking ahead to Talladega (Super Speedway) it’s a little crazy and there is typically a lot of crashes. So, you put a lot of pressure on this race this weekend, or at least I do, to do a good job. I like Texas (Motor Speedway). Our HendrickCars.com Chevy team won there a couple years ago (2021). So, we hope to do that again and have another good day.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at Texas Motor Speedway: “Going into Texas (Motor Speedway) this weekend, we have some strong runs behind us from the last couple of weeks which is good to have that little bit of wind in our sail and momentum behind us. We’ve had this layout of the Texas (Motor Speedway) race track since 2017 and it is such a tough place for an intermediate (track). The two ends are so different with not a lot of banking and a tight radius in (turns) one and two and then a lot of banking and a bigger radius in (turns) three and four. So, it’s a tough place. Our mindset is to get a good solid car on the track and execute a good race to make sure we are there at the end.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 Last year the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing was eliminated from the Playoffs but rallied back to win one week later at Texas Motor Speedway. How impressive was that accomplishment? “I thought it was pretty cool how the 8 team was able to rally, rebound, have a really fast car and be able to win that race. It’d be cool if you’re eliminated and you win you could put yourself back in, but the rules are the rules. I’d say last year’s elimination in the first round for myself and my old team as well as the 8 car getting eliminated in the first round was quite disappointing. It’s a tough situation but then you got to move on and go into the next week. But just being able to score a win late in the year is always important because it lends itself to a strong finish to the season.” You have raced on a couple of different designs of the track at Texas. Do you like this configuration? How different is it from when you first started? “Texas went through a reconfiguration and a repave a few years ago. I would say this configuration is definitely the most challenging from a driver’s perspective and from a crew chief’s perspective on how to get both ends of the racetrack to feel similar or to feel good, so that makes it tough on all of us. When I first started, Texas had a lot of grip and was really fast and then right before the repave there it was kind of worn out and you’d slide around a little bit more. You could move around the racetrack, though, which was really cool. You could run low, you run middle, you could run high, and it was pretty fun how the place spread out. Now it seems like there’s one particular groove that you want to run in Turns 1 and 2 and one particular groove that you want to run in 3 and 4, so it’s really tough to make speed and make passes. The mile-and-a-half package has been really good this year and I’m excited about getting to Texas.” AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1 “Texas is one of the more challenging mile and a half race tracks that we go to with both ends of the race track being completely different. I had a lot of fun in the All-Star race there last year. It’s a tough racetrack, probably one of the fastest we go to. I think we can go there and build off the speed we’ve had at mile and a half tracks this year. It’ll be a fun, hot, slick race and I am looking forward to the challenge.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 VSEVERYBODY.COM CAMARO ZL1 "Texas has been good to me in a few different series. I've been able to win a whole bunch of races there through trucks and Xfinity, but I've never closed one out in the Cup Series. We have been close a couple of times. It's a unique place since the repave; it's become challenging to race, and there is a bit more groove on the bottom. You have to have track position and be upfront. It does have some of the same old Texas tendencies that the track had before the repave, so you can look back at some of those notes, but overall, it's a pretty unique place."