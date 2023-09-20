Keselowski to Appear on FOX & Friends Thursday Morning

As the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs moves into the second round, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski will make an appearance Thursday morning on FOX & Friends promoting King’s Hawaiian’s popular Slider Sunday campaign.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the iconic brand King’s Hawaiian, Keselowski – along with wife, Paige, and daughter, Scarlett – will be in New York to take part in a pair of segments on the daily morning news and talk program that airs on FOX News.

The first segment is slated to air at 7:50 a.m. ET, which will feature the Keselowski’s assembling a pair of family-favorite recipes in the Hawaiian Ham and Swiss Slider and the Pizza Slider.

America’s Weather First and FOX Weather will also feature the Keselowski’s and King’s Hawaiian around 8:15 a.m. ET, as Keselowski will give a sneak peek of how he spends his weekends at the race track, and speak to how weather plays a factor in racing. The segment will kick off FOX Weather Weekend Watch, which will feature King’s Hawaiian promotion throughout the weekend across the network.

The Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opens this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA), where Keselowski has four-straight top-10 finishes.

RFK PR