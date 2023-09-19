Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith will make his first start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Smith made three starts at Texas in the NCTS, scoring one top five and two top-10 results.

He sits 18 points above the cutline in fifth with two races remaining in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12. He's scored one win, six top five and 10 top-10 finishes in 2023. "I know everyone likes to circle Bristol or the Roval as the two races that can catch you out in the Round of 12, but Texas is just as important to get right. Our intermediate package was really strong earlier in the season, and we've tried to get back to that point over the last couple months. If we can get out of there with some stage points and a solid finish, we'll be sitting nicely heading into Charlotte." - Chandler Smith on Texas Motor Speedway