RFK Advance | Texas

Pace Laps:

Brad Keselowski is coming off a pole run at Texas a season ago, while Chris Buescher returns to his home state and home track.

Both RFK Fords advanced through to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs, with Texas, Talladega and the ROVAL hosting the next three races in the Round of 12.

Texas is the site of 18 wins for Jack Roush all-time, including nine in the Cup Series alone. Only Bristol (12) and Michigan (14) have seen more Roush Cup wins.

Texas Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of 2023 this weekend, and race one in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Texas

Starts: 27

Wins: --

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 2 (2015, 2022)

He made an additional 23 combined starts at Texas in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS victories in 2013 and 2015.

Keselowski earned the pole in last season’s race and went on to lead 31 laps, one of two poles in his Cup career (2015).

Despite no victories at TMS, Keselowski has led 685 laps at the track, fourth-most of any track in his career.

He’s coming off four-straight top-10 finishes at Texas, including an eighth-place run last season. He finished fourth in 2021, and sixth and ninth in the pair of 2020 events.

Keselowski makes his 28 th Cup Series start at Texas this weekend. He has a 16.1 average finish at the 1.5-mile track with 12 top-10s, and two runner-up results in 2012 and 2015.

Buescher at Texas

Starts: 13

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: --

Buescher also made five Xfinity starts at Texas with a best finish of ninth (2015).

He has a best finish of 15 th (2018) at TMS and a 23.3 average finish overall.

Buescher makes his 14 th Cup start at his home track of Texas this weekend. In last season’s race at Texas, Buescher ran third late in the race before blowing a tire – a theme throughout the 400-mile race.

RFK Historically at Texas

Cup Wins: 9 (Jeff Burton, 1997; Mark Martin, 1998; Matt Kenseth, 2002, 2011; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2012; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2008)

Dream Season: RFK won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem: RFK has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ’08 Sweep: Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for RFK at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.

9 a.m. in Dallas: RFK has started 152 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 60 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.1 and has led 2,555 laps. Biffle earned RFK’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty: RFK has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. RFK won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush: TMS Hall of Famer: Based on the strength of RFK’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.