LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ™ Announces Partnership with Vs. Everybody® Brand

Although Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones would probably prefer Detroit Vs. Everybody® on his racecar - for this weekend he is going to be a fan of Dallas. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with the Vs. Everybody ® fashion brand, a leading apparel company which will be featured on Erik Jones’ No. 43 Chevrolet for the 500-mile event at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24.

Through the collaboration with LEGACY M.C., Vs. Everybody will launch their brand in Dallas this weekend a d a silver, white and blue Dallas Vs. Everybody® will adorn the hood of Jones’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

"We are excited to welcome Vs. Everybody® on board as our primary partner this weekend," said Jones. "The brand was created out of pride for the city of Detroit, which means a lot to me personally. Being from Michigan, and being a fan of the Lions, I have a Detroit Vs. Everybody® shirt, and it's cool to introduce this brand into the Dallas market. Tying it to my foundation makes it even more special."

“It's nice to see this partnership finally come to fruition,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We’ve been working on this since the spring to find the right opportunity to go to market and promote the brand. It’s really a unique partnership and opportunity for the team to have some visibility in the lifestyle space and provide fans of all sports in each town with some attention-grabbing apparel to show their pride.”

In 2012, founder Tommey Walker's inaugural Vs. Everybody® collection was launched and was instantly embraced by the city of Detroit. The brand has since burgeoned into a formidable movement that's resonated locally, nationally, and internationally. Detroit Vs. Everybody has enjoyed wide-ranging media exposure on shows like The Colbert Report and American Idol. The brand's influence spans the realms of sports, news, and entertainment, engaging celebrities Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Big Sean, Drake, and Nas. Eminem’s Shady Records and Gucci have licensed the mantra for their respective "Shady Vs. Everybody" and "Gucci Vs Everybody" collaborations. The Detroit Pistons have also worked with Vs. Everybody giving out over 22,000 t-shirts to fans.

This weekend marks the initial foray into NASCAR competition for the brand.

"This collaboration with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to bring Dallas Vs. Everybody® to life at Texas Motor Speedway is more than just introducing a new brand to a city; it's about championing the spirit of a city and its people,” Walker said. “We're here to remind everyone that Dallas, just like Detroit, is a force to be reckoned with.”

In the spirit of the partnership with Vs. Everybody® fans can purchase Dallas Vs. Everybody® branded t-shirts at the trackside merchandise hauler or online at www.dallasvseverybody.com. A portion of the proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the Erik Jones Foundation. The goal is to spread the message throughout the city of Dallas and allow Vs. Everybody® to make a positive impact both on and off the racetrack.

The NASCAR Cup Series 500-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and is scheduled to broadcast on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

LMC PR