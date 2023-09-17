Burton Finishes 28th at Bristol

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team battled all race long in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and came away with a 28th-place finish.

Burton started the race from 32nd place and made his first pit stop at Lap 70 from 34th place. He gained two spots over the remainder of the first 125-lap Stage to end that segment in 32nd place but with fresh tires so he could forego a pit stop during the caution period for the end of the Stage.

That allowed him to move to 21st place for the start of the second Stage. He was running there when the race was red flagged for rain, and moved into the top 20 when the green flag flew after the track dried.

At the end of the second Stage he was scored in 25th place, one lap down.

In the third and final segment of the race he had moved in to the free-pass position when a caution flag for a wreck involving Corey LaJoie and Joey Logano allowed him to rejoin the lead lap. Burton narrowly avoided being collected in that crash.

He then ran in the top 25 for most of the remainder of the race, but faded a bit in the closing laps to finish 28th, five laps down.

The No. 21 team now turns its attention to next Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

WBR PR