Zane Smith secures full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride for 2024

Through a partnership between Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports, reigning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series next season, the teams announced in a joint press conference Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith has signed a multiyear contract with Trackhouse but will spend 2024 in a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, with car number and sponsorship still to be announced.

Spire acquired a Cup Series charter from Live Fast Motorsports and will use that charter to field the car for Smith. Trackhouse team co-owner Justin Marks said Smith will race under the Trackhouse banner in 2025 and beyond.

Smith was overcome with emotion as he expressed his elation at the prospect of graduating to the Cup Series.

“It just means the world to me,” said Smith, who has seven career starts in the Cup Series—six this year, with a best finish of 10th in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “This is the place I want to be.”

“Three hundred and sixty-five days ago, I sat in Bob Evans with a very close friend, and he had asked me where I’d want to race someday. And he expected maybe some different answer. My answer was Trackhouse, and almost 365 days later, I signed a contract with them.”

Smith has three races left in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, and he hopes to mount a successful defense of his Truck Series title before making the giant step to NASCAR’s top division. He’s currently fifth in the Truck Series standings, 14 points below the cutoff for the Championship 4 finale.

“I truly do believe I’m ready now,” Smith said of his Cup prospects. “I’m excited for next year with Spire, to learn… Sunday is a whole different ballgame. I’m just ready to attack it and take advantage of the opportunity I have in front of me.

“It’s everything I ever wanted.”