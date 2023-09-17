NCS: Hamlin wears the field out for 51st career win to secure a spot in the Round of 12

It took multiple shots at getting the engines fired due to rain that would keep popping up around the track forcing NASCAR to shut the engines off almost as soon as they got fired. The second shot would do no good as rain would pick up heavier the second time within minutes of firing.

After a several minute delay a third attempt was made and got cars out on track for pace laps before rain would once again pick back up sending the cars to pit road parking them once again.

Finally, on the fourth attempt at getting going the Bass Pro Shop Night Race would get underway.

When the first caution of the night would come out it would be for AJ Allmendinger who had been holding up Hamlin who had been trying to follow Bell the leader in getting around. As Hamlin would make his way around, Allmendinger would run the car way high getting into the wall collecting Cindric.

Pit road would be a busy place with McDowell picking up three spots on pit road but two playoff drivers Hamlin who was second going into the caution would be caught speeding and Larson who had picked up nearly a dozen spots after starting at the rear would get hit with running over equipment sending both to the rear of the field.

The second caution of the night would come out just shy of the end of stage one for rain after NASCAR spent multiple laps checking with officials around the track before deciding to bring out the caution.

After going back green flag racing Corey LaJoie who had been leading for nearly 50 laps would finally get passed by polesitter Bell taking back the lead with five laps to go in stage one. Bell would eventually go on to score the stage win over LaJoie, Wallace, Byron and Reddick.

Just as NASCAR was about to throw the green flag and get the race back underway the pace car would radio the tower with a report “We might want to hold this…” moments later NASCAR would call off the restart and bring cars to pit road for the first red flag of the race.

Following a nearly 15-minute red flag to dry the track, racing would resume with 110 to go in the second stage of the night with Bell easily clearing once again for the lead over Gibbs, Byron, McDowell and Larson.

Bell would continue to lead for another 30-plus laps with a hard charging Kyle Larson who would have a poor qualifying effort starting all the way at the back would eventually make his way around Bell to take control of the race with 179 laps completed.

As Bell and Larson engaged in a battle for the lead several playoff drivers including Harvick, Logano and Chastain would go a lap down.

Larson lead would last a mere 20 laps working traffic before Bell would once again take the lead back on lap 199 when Larson would try to put Briscoe a lap down but would hold him up long enough for the No. 20 machine to run down the leader and make the pass.

Stage two would end with Bell taking home the second stage win of the night over Gibbs, Larson, Hamlin and Hocevar. Playoff drivers Harvick, Logano and Chastain would lose a lap during the stage with Truex who was having brake issues would be able to pass just enough cars and stay far enough ahead of Bell to stay on the lead lap.

Two drivers following the end of stage, both Byron and Hamlin would score enough points to move onto the Round of 12. The pair would be joined later in the race by Keselowski and Bell who would also score enough points to move on in the Playoffs.

Green wouldn’t stay in the air for long when LaJoie would get loose, collecting playoff driver Logano and Newman in the accident. Logano would get the worst of the deal with rear tire damage to the car dragging the car back to pit road before the team would take a quick look at it and send Logano to the garage ending his night.

“I saw the smoke. I saw the 7 spinning. Coleman was saying, ‘He’s coming up. He’s coming up.’ As I was on the brakes to try to pull onto the bottom. I think it was Newman behind me, but I think someone hit him behind him and it was just kind of a chain reaction into it.” Said Logano

“Once I got hit, I was like, ‘Shoot, I’ve got to go up now’ because I couldn’t make the bottom, so I committed to that, and the hole closed up.” continues Logano

Logano would also be joined by T. Dillion and Newman who were both also involved in the incident.

Truex who was struggling at the rear of the lead lap and trying to fight with Hamlin and Gibbs to stay on the lead lap would eventually lose the lap before getting into the wall off turn four to bring out the sixth caution of the night causing trouble for another playoff contender who was just points above the cut off.

While closing in on 50 to go Larson would begin to close in on the lead as Hamlin would be hung up by lapped traffic and Gilliland getting within a tenth of a second of Hamlin but it wouldn’t last as Hamlin would eventually get around and open back up the lead easily to over one second.

Hamlin would continue to open the lead up to over three seconds with laps dwindling down under 20 to go.

Larson would once again try and mount a charge to the lead closing within a second but would end up tagging the wall allowing Hamlin to open the gap back once again without looking back for his 51st career finish.

“Man, everybody likes a winner, right? Can't thank this whole FedEx team enough. They've really kicked ass this whole first round. Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we're running. Can't wait to keep going.” Said Hamlin

Hamlin lead at the end would wind up nearly two and a half second over Larson who would finish second followed by Bell, Buescher and Gibbs.

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano would end his night in the garage and 34th as one of the drivers not moving on. Joining him in not moving on would be Kevin Harvick who would finish 29th and five laps down along with 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell who made a late charge in the season winning on a road course to secure his spot in the playoffs.

Hamlin would be joined by Larson, Reddick, Byron, Bell, Keselowski, Ky. Busch, Blaney, Chastain, Truex and Wallace as the 12 drivers moving on in the Playoffs for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The NASCAR Cup Series now moved onto the first stop in the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA.