Transcripts: Michael McDowell - Pit Lane Interview - Bristol Motor Speedway

Q. Not enough to make the next round of the Playoffs. You guys ran up front all night. A year ago I think a run like this would have been something to celebrate. Tonight it's not enough. What does it say about where this team is at right now?

MICHAEL McDOWELL: Tonight it wasn't enough. We were in a must-win situation. Still proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports. Not quite fast enough to run with the top two or three guys, but pretty good.

Those first two races just killed us, put us so far behind. This is a learning experience. It's a young group. We didn't do what we wanted to do here in these Playoffs. I think we showed speed, showed that we could do it.

We'll learn from this, get ready for next year. Still have a lot to fight for this year, too. Not the run we needed to have tonight, but still a good performance. Really proud of everybody.

NASCAR PR