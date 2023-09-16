Minute Maid Aguas Frescas and NASCAR Driver Daniel Suárez Unveil New No. 99 Car Paint Scheme to Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month

To celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, Minute Maid Aguas Frescas and NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez have revealed a new, colorful and vibrant paint scheme for his No. 99 car, set to appear and race next month at the Bank of America Roval 400, taking place October 8 in Charlotte, NC.

Formally unveiled by Suárez yesterday at Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters as part of the Company’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the new design features vibrant Minute Maid Aguas Frescas imagery reflective of its three distinctive flavors – Hibiscus, Mango and Strawberry – along with a fun twist on the brand’s playful, double-entendre tagline: “Refreshing AF.”

This is the second consecutive year Minute Maid Aguas Frescas has partnered with Suárez and his racing team, Trackhouse, to design a unique paint scheme to run during Hispanic Heritage Month. Suárez, a Mexican-born Coca-Cola Racing Family driver, became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race with his win at Sonoma in 2022. This paint scheme unveiling also comes on the heels of the 25-year milestone of The Coca-Cola Company’s involvement with NASCAR.

Coca-Cola’s partnership with Daniel Suárez provides an opportunity to recognize the historic accomplishments of a Hispanic driver in a predominately American sport. As the only Mexican driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Suárez proudly displays his Mexican roots on his car each week and has helped attract a new demographic of fans to the sport. His fan club created in partnership with Coca-Cola and NASCAR, Daniel’s Amigos, has engaged Hispanic fans with the sport in an unprecedented way since its creation in 2019.