Round of 12 locked in after first elimination drawing in NASCAR Powerball Playoff™

The field of semi-finalists in the race to $1 million has narrowed by four after the first elimination drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™. NASCAR® and Powerball® announced today, during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 12 semi-finalists who have advanced in the playoff for a chance to win a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway and the $1 million grand prize.

The semi-finalists in the Round of 12, include:

Misty Goad – Tucson, AZ

Marcelo Jo – Boca Raton, FL

Donald Pope – Michigan City, IN

Walter Held – Independence, KY

Richelle Abbott – Gardiner, ME

Stephanie Walker – West Point, MS

Joseph Medina – Franklin, NE

Peter Schmitz – Santa Fe, NM

Robert Wilkinson – Oakland Gardens, NY

Angela Tamba – Harrisburg, PA

Ronald Sewell – Columbia, SC

Barbara Wipf – Sioux Falls, SD

The four semi-finalists eliminated from the playoff have each won a $2,500 prize for making it to the Round of 16, they include:

Clara Miller – Hammond, LA

Richard Day – Shoreview, MN

Eric Severance – Parshall, ND

Philip Lesiuk – Cumberland, RI

The next drawing in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff will be for the Round of 8. The 8 semi-finalists advancing in the playoff will be announced during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8. The four players eliminated from the playoff at that time will win $5,000 each. The race will air live on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and the NBC Sports App at 2 p.m. EST.

Drawing Announcement Date Race Playoffs 1. Round of 16 Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway 16 semi-finalists advance 2. Round of 12 Sept. 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway 12 semi-finalists advance, 4 eliminated win $2,500 3. Round of 8 Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 semi-finalists advance, 4 eliminated win $5,000 4. Championship 4 Oct. 29 Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway 4 finalists advance & win VIP trips, 4 eliminated win $7,500 5. $1 Million Drawing Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Phoenix Raceway ONE $1 million winner, 3 eliminated win $10,000

All semi-finalists entered the national promotion through one of 24 participating state lotteries. Participating lotteries held in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. The 16 semi-finalists were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing on August 12.

The semi-finalists will compete in a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The four semi-finalists still in the playoff after the Championship 4 drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing.

The $1 million drawing will be broadcast live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ on NBC on Sunday, Nov. 5. Cash prizes will be awarded to all sixteen semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

The VIP trip experience includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Lotteries that participated in the inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

NASCAR PR