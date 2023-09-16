Burton Qualifies 32nd At Bristol

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 32nd in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Burton’s speed in qualifying on Friday was 123.491 miles per hour. That was considerably faster than his best lap in practice earlier in the afternoon, when he was 33rd on the speed chart with a best lap at 122.819 mph. He turned that on the eighth of the 24 laps he ran in the session.

Saturday’s 500-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on USA Network.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 125 and 250.

WBR PR