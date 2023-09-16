Christopher Bell will lead the field to green in tomorrow nights NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Bell took the top spot in qualifying with a lap of 126.997 mph. With his pole win on Friday, Bell becomes the first driver to win the pole for the first three playoff races.



Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start second with a lap of 126.930 mph, William Byron qualified third with a lap of 126.345 mph. Michael McDowell qualified fourth with a lap of 126.220 mph and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five with a lap of 126.154 mph.



McDowell, who qualified fourth and Truex who qualified fifth both need a good showing tomorrow night as they are both below the cutoff line heading into tomorrow’s cutoff race.



Rounding out the top ten were Brad Keselowski in sixth (125.963 mph), Chase Elliott in seventh (125.914 mph), Ty Gibbs in eighth (125.914 mph) Bubba Wallace in ninth (125.897 mph) and Corey LaJoie in tenth (125.625 mph).



Notable Kyle Larson will start last tomorrow night after he got loose in Turn 4 and almost spun out. Larson was able to correct his No.5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet but lost all of his momentum.



Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick both need a good race tomorrow night as they are the first two drivers above the cutline. Logano will start in the 28th position with a lap of 124.468 mph and Kevin Harvick will start 21st with a lap of 124.971 mph.



The green flag for tomorrow nights NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set to wave at 6:35 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.