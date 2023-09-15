Wednesday, Sep 20

NASCAR Shifts Bristol Cup Series Race Start Time to 6:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR today announced that the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 16, will now start at 6:30 p.m. ET – advancing one hour from the original 7:30 p.m. ET start time – due to forecasted inclement weather. The broadcast networks for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race remain unchanged – USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Green flag for the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

For tickets to Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, visit BristolMotorSpeedway.com. Bristol Motor Speedway parking lots will open at 11 a.m. ET. Grandstand gates will open at 1 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series garage will open at 2:30 p.m. ET.

