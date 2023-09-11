RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

“I think we got more than what we were capable of today in the Casey’s General Store Chevrolet. It’s unfortunate for us that we were in that spot right on the line of take two tires or take four tires at the end. Obviously if you take two, you can get further up but you know you're going to lose a few spots to the guys that take four. We made the right call and we got the most out of our car that we could. I got in a really bad spot one time during that last restart and probably lost one more spot than I should have. All-in-all, we fought hard all weekend and all day. Thanks to everybody at RCR and ECR. The Casey's General Store Camaro had good speed from what we had endured yesterday with crashing in practice and not qualifying. It was good to be able to fight up to the front there. Good run. Solid finish. We’re still alive next week.” -Kyle Busch