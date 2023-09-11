The more that changes throughout the year, the more it stays the same. That could be said about 23XI’s performance over the past two seasons at Kansas Speedway, with the No. 45 visiting victory lane in three of the last four races here in the Heartland, including today with Tyler Reddick and his fast Toyota Camry. The only time the No. 45 didn’t win at Kansas Speedway was this past May, when 23XI team owner Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season in the No. 11 Toyota Camry.

Reddick spoke about his day at Kansas by saying, “It’s a stress reliever to get this win and lock ourselves into the Round of 12. Last year was the heartbreaker where we got a flat tire while leading and was just in a bad spot where we got caught in a wreck. I’m sure if we didn’t win today, we would have had a lot of points to lean on, which was the goal. I want to win races, but we don’t need to take the risks in the first round.”

Here are some of the key moments throughout the 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.

Lap 3: Truex Jr. in the wall in turns 3-4. Right rear tire issue. Was supposed to go to the pit stall but the tow truck messed up and took him to the garage. Team is not happy at all.

Lap 64: Austin Dillon tire issue and Byron spins on the backstretch.

Lap 80: Larson wins stage 1. Larson-Wallace-Bell-Chastain- Blaney-Reddick-Hamlin- Keselowski-Elliott-Harvick the top 10

Lap 109: Bubba Wallace gets a flat right rear tire and gets into the wall in turn 2. Tow link could be broken and could be done for the day. He was one of the favorites coming into this weekend. He comes back on track 3 laps down.

Lap 116: Austin Cindric spins in turn two with a potential right rear tire problem. Bubba will get one of his three laps down.

Lap 129: Caution comes out for Briscoe. He made contact with LaJoie in turn 2. As soon as the caution comes out briscoe comes back to life.

Lap 167: Caution is out for stage 2. Keselowski picked up his fifth stage win of 2023. Keselowski-HamlinElliott- Harvick-Reddick-Jones-Blaney- Logano-Buescher-Bell the top 10.

Lap 175: Hocevar and Burton make contact and bring out the yellow.

Lap 180: Erik Jones battles Denny Hamlin for the second position.

Lap 262: Chris Buscher had a right rear tire go down on the back stretch bringing out the ninth and final caution of the race.

Lap 268: Tyler Reddick picked up his second win of the 2023 season after battling Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.

Here are the point standings heading into Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16:

Larson - Win

Reddick - Win

Hamlin + 49

Byron + 41

Keselowski + 33

Blaney + 25

Busch + 24

Chastain + 18

Buescher + 13

Bell + 13

Logano + 12

Harvick + 7

Truex - 7

Wallace - 19

Stenhouse - 22

McDowell - 40

Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will see who moves on to the Round of 12 at the Bristol Motor Speedway, where they will race the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. That event will be carried live on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.