Transcripts: Erik Jones - Pit Road Interview - Kansas Speedway

Q. After changing a trans axle, barely made it to the grid for the race. Those last laps, what could you have done differently?

ERIK JONES: Yeah, I just needed to clear the 22 in 3 and 4, which I tried to do all I could, it's just when a guy gets loose under you and kind of runs you up, you get tight, too, so I had to lift, and then the 45 obviously had a big run there.

You're going to be frustrated, but you've got to be happy with the run. I think all day the Allegiance Chevy was fast, and we were up in contention. We were able to drive through the field a handful of times. It was a good day. It's probably the fastest car we've had all year.

Would have loved to sneak one out there, but our year has been up and down, and to have a good run like that is just a good day for the team.

NASCAR PR