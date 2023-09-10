Monday, Sep 11

Transcripts: Denny Hamlin - Pit Road Interview - Kansas Speedway

Q. What happened on that final restart? Looked like you didn't get going.

DENNY HAMLIN: Well, the 5 was just laying back so much. I was trying to back up to him. Should have just kind of focused forward probably. It gave the 45 an opportunity to get up there in front of us. Just kind of sleeping on the restart, looking in the rear view instead of looking in the front.

Hats off to the Yahoo team, Camry TRD team, just another really, really fast car, just didn't need that caution at the end.

NASCAR PR

