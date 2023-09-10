Burton Qualifies 29th at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/MasterForce Mustang are set to start 29th in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 175.473 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

In practice prior to qualifying he was 33rd on the speed chart with a best lap at 173.986 mph, which came on the third of the 15 laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 400-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern) with Stage breaks planned for Laps 80 and 165.

USA Network will carry the live TV coverage.

WBR PR