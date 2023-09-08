RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Kansas Speedway... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Kansas Speedway, starting from the third position and crossing the finish line in 11th-place while driving the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet in 2022. The Alpine, California native also has five NASCAR Truck Series starts (best finish of second in 2020) and three ARCA Menards Series races (one win in 2018) at the Midwest intermediate oval. Points Check... With an eighth-place finish last week at Darlington Raceway, Creed locked himself into the Xfinity Series Playoffs and will compete for the 2023 driver championship trophy. Double Duty... Creed will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway, piloting the No. 78 Whelen Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports. During Saturday's practice, the 25-year-old will complete his first laps in a Next Gen machine. Honor and Remember - National Fallen Firefighters Foundation... Creed will carry a special tribute on his No. 2 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway, as Whelen honors the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) with an unique patriotic design. The decklid on Creed's Camaro carries the names of 144 fallen firefighters who added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial earlier this year in May. Each of the brave heroes died in the line of duty in 2022 and previous years. The hood of the Chevrolet features the NFFF logo to bring awareness to the important foundation work. The U.S. Congress created the NFFF to lead a nationwide effort to honor America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate. Their mission is to honor and remember America's fallen fire heroes, to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to work within the fire service community to reduce firefighters deaths and injuries. Each year, the NFFF sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. Thousands attend the weekend activities held at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to experience special programs for families and co-workers along with moving public ceremonies. About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTE: What characteristics of Kansas Speedway make the track interesting for drivers? “I enjoy racing at Kansas Speedway because you can run all over the track surface. It's a slick surface that wears out over a run, similar to Darlington Raceway. The shape of the track is generic, but the progressive banking and running against wall makes it a personal favorite of mine. Last season, we qualified third and fired off fast, but then the handling fell off really hard. We will work on our Whelen Chevrolet throughout practice and qualifying to hopefully prevent that from happening again. Our goal is to make sure our No. 2 gets into the Playoffs from the owners side, so that is the main point heading into this weekend."