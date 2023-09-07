TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway 2

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1 What is your outlook on Kansas with it being the second race of the playoffs? "Second race of the playoffs - it’s come up quick. Kansas is a mile-and-a-half which is totally different from last weekend’s race. This first round of the playoffs has a mix of tracks. Obviously, we want to win and score a lot of points to help us advance to the next round. Everyone has that goal though. All we can do is keep focused on our car and our team and the results will fall where they may." Do you feel more confident coming back to the playoffs this year? "I’ve got 140 employees at Trackhouse that are going to battle for Daniel (Suarez) and I. Whether or not we have a playoff banner on the window or not, it doesn’t change the caliber or rocket ship they are about to put on the track for Daniel and I. We just go about our stuff, and we don’t hide from anything. I don’t have a higher or lower confidence level. I know that I learned a lot last year.” AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Kansas Speedway? “Kansas Speedway is a fun track to race at. Running the top line is fun and restarts are always exciting and crucial to picking up positions early. I’ve run well at Kansas Speedway in the past and picked up a 10th-place finish earlier this year in the spring.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Kansas Speedway: “I would say leading into the playoffs I had really no confidence in myself. I think having a good run at Darlington helps but it’s only one weekend. I’m not going to get too far ahead of myself. I want to focus on putting some solid weeks together. I know we are capable of it- we’ve done it before. I just want to remind myself that I can do it consistently and I know that we (the No. 5 team) can do it consistently. There are some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can get that confidence up and build some momentum. We got off to a good start. I hope we can keep it rolling here at Kansas (Speedway).” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at Kansas Speedway: “It was such a special moment to get the win (at Darlington). I think all of us would want to spend a little more time enjoying it. As grateful as we are to have had the day that we did (last) Sunday- that’s the nature of the playoffs and we are really eyes forward making sure we take advantage of the next nine weeks. Our work is not done. We still have a few points in Kansas and (at) Bristol (Motor Speedway) that we need to go get. We need to put our best foot forward and we’ve got to keep doing that for the next nine weeks. The job is far from complete.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CASEY’S GENERAL STORES CAMARO ZL1 What makes Kansas so different than the other mile-and-a-half racetracks? “The Kansas Speedway mile-and-a half is similar to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the old Chicagoland Speedway but they all definitely have their differences. To me, Kansas Speedway is unique because it has the progressive banking now but it’s also still in the D shape. It has similarities to Homestead-Miami Speedway, but it’s definitely come on as the last few years have gone by where you venture up towards the wall and the wall pretty much becomes the primary lane that you choose to run in. You can make a little bit of time in the lower lane, but it’s only for a lap or two that you can do that and then you better figure out a way back up in the line.” Is Kansas Speedway a temperature sensitive track? “Kansas Speedway is not necessarily a temperature sensitive racetrack. It’s more of a rubber sensitive racetrack. I remember going there a few years ago with Trucks and the ARCA cars ran before us and it was super, super slick wherever the ARCA cars ran. And then when we ventured outside of that rubber it seemed to have normal grip again. That can definitely be tricky.” AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 NUTRIEN AG SOLUATIONS CAMARO ZL1 “I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas this weekend. We had a solid run there in the spring so hopefully we can unload like we did earlier this year, continue to gain momentum and build on our program.” CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 With a good run under your belt in the cup car and plenty of experience at Kansas, how prepared do you think you are for this weekend? "Myself and the No. 42 team had a great 500 mile debut of working together; they got me up-to-speed and felt like we have been doing it longer than we have. So I’m very happy on what we could accomplish in a short amount of time, and excited to have some momentum and a little more confidence heading to Kansas. Luke and everyone was happy with their package in the spring, so I’m excited to plug myself in and see what we can this weekend!" ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 "Kansas has been an up-and-down track for me, but I like racing there. It is so wide, so it gives you the opportunity to move around a lot and run so many different grooves, so it is always fun to go there as a driver and search around to try and see what is going to be best while having some fun and moving up and down. I feel like we can go run well there; our mile-and-a-half stuff has been good all year, so hoping to have a good race." RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 DILLONS / NOS ENERGY DRINK CAMARO ZL1 “We’ve got to qualify well. Qualifying well means everything at these mile-and-a-half racetracks especially Kansas (Speedway). Kansas is wide and you can race all over, but the dominant lane is the top lane. So, if you can set yourself up in qualifying, be in the top 10, as long as your car is decent you almost guarantee yourself some stage points in that first stage. Then you try to keep that track position throughout the rest of the race. There is not a ton of strategy as far as tires go and your just better off qualifying well. I’ve ran good at Kansas before, and Bristol is my favorite track by far. I feel good about the next two races in the Playoffs and looking forward to getting on track with our Dillons/NOS Camaro.” CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST Will going back to Kansas for a second race be beneficial to you? “I think it’s exciting for all of us on the No. 4 team and everyone at KBM because we had a lot of speed there the first time. We were set for a really solid day -- probably one of our more solid days. I thought we had a chance to win that race and then we just had some misfortune happen and bad luck. I’m really excited to get back there and have high expectations. We have nothing to lose and were only chasing wins so we're going to do whatever we can to do that.” Coming off a solid outing at Milwaukee, does that reinvigorate confidence in you? “It does. It's not only good for me but all the guys on this No. 4 team. All of us do our part to do the best we can and when we have a result like that, it resembles the hard work we put in. When we have a good day at the racetrack it puts momentum back on our side and we’re all really excited to go to Kansas.” Do you enjoy racing at Kansas? “I do. I think it’s fun from a driver’s point of view and from a spectator perspective because of the different lanes you can run. Most places you go to only have a lane or two to work with, but Kansas is like five lanes wide so there's just a whole bunch to work around. You can really go anywhere and race with anybody, so it makes the racing exciting, and you don’t feel as handicapped.” CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 PEAK / NAPA NIGHTVISION SILVERADO RST Eckes on returning to Kansas with a guaranteed spot in the Round of 8: “Having two good weeks under our belt and locking into the second round takes the pressure off for sure. We can kind of race care free this weekend and just race to win with our PEAK / NAPA NIGHTVISION Chevrolet. It’s been a while since we were able to score any playoff points, so we’d like to win a stage and winning the race is always our goal. We had a fast truck at Kansas in the spring and didn’t get the finish we wanted. Hopefully we’ll have a couple things fine-tuned and we can execute the entire night on Friday.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST How big of a relief was it to lock yourself into the Round of 8 following the win at Milwaukee last race? "Being able to lock into the next round allows our team to be more aggressive for Kansas. We had a great Chevy there earlier this year, and we are able to bring back that same truck. I'm proud of our GMS Racing / Champion Power Equipment team, and feel confident that we can go to Kansas and grab another win." RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST In May, you were able to run up front and contend for the race win. What were you able to learn in that race that you can use to your advantage in our second time at Kansas? "I’ve had Kansas circled all year. I learned so many valuable lessons in the spring race, but none more important than not letting emotions cloud my decision-making. I took myself out of a potential race-winning run by racing too hard early on, and I’ve thought about that race every day since then. Not only have I developed largely over the summer, but my team has as well; so redemption in Kansas City has a nice ring to it." JAKE GARCIA, NO. 35 QUANTA SERVICES SILVERADO RST Garcia on returning to Kansas for the second time: “We had a great truck at Kansas earlier this spring, so our whole team is looking forward to going back. We’ve been pretty consistent lately and have had quite a bit of speed. Hopefully we can continue that this week with our Quanta Services Chevrolet. I’ve felt comfortable the second time around at some these tracks, so we have a great opportunity to build on our run from the spring race and run inside the top-five on Friday night.” DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACE TO STOP SUICIDE SILVERADO RST As the season winds down with only five races left, what are some of the goals that you actively want to accomplish before it's all said and done? “I think it would be great to get a top-10 finish before we round out the year with our No. 43 team. We've been close so many times this season, but have had trouble finishing off the races. That's something that we all really want to do, especially as I finish out my rookie year and begin to prepare for another season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series next year. I've learned a lot, but would really like to get a top-10 before the year is over. We should have a good shot this weekend in Kansas, because our truck had plenty of speed here in the spring. I had a lot of fun in that race, and feel like I can take some of that into this weekend.” JACK WOOD, NO. 51 HIVE FIVES FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST You’ve shown speed on the mile-and-a-halves this year. Are you excited to go to Kansas? “Yeah, I think it’s kind of the last normal mile-and-a-half track on the schedule this season for us, so obviously the KBM mile-and-a-half stuff has historically been really fast as an organization. At the first Kansas race I think they were a little bit off, so everyone on the No. 51 team and really KBM as a whole has put in a lot of work to get the stuff right going back to Kansas. I feel like out of all the races this year, I’ve put in the most time preparing for this one and trying to get in contact with as many guys as I could to be prepared to go out and have a good showing.” What did you learn observing the first Kansas race from behind the scenes at the track while Kyle was driving? “I sat on the pit box for the whole race to see firsthand how Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and Darren (Fraley, engineer) call the race. From that side of it, it was good for me to get that perspective on what they are doing throughout a race. I think one of the biggest things I’ve had to kind of work on this year is just giving better feedback and trying to be quick with what I can give them since practice is so short and I’m trying to learn as much as I can as quickly as I can. I got to sit and watch Kyle kind of do his thing and watched the different lines that he was using. Really the biggest thing for me is that I can go back and watch the 51 truck from the spring race and look at SMT data with Kyle driving it. I think I’ve been able to learn a lot of what he’s doing, his controls in the truck and I think a lot of that stuff, as far as my preparation, is going to help quite a bit.”