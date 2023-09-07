Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Race Advance

Daniel Suárez:

Do you have any specific remaining races that you target as a possible win?

"I haven’t looked to races specifically. I have to put more work into my racing because we have things to clean up. We’re working very hard on that. If we can fix that, I know we can fight for wins. At this point I have to focus more on the 99 team than the race tracks. To make our team more consistent. It doesn’t matter where we go -- we have to be strong."

How can you help Ross Chastain who is in the playoffs?

“We have to build the best race car we possibly can. He (Chastain) is trying to win a championship, and I’m trying to win races. It’s always a difficult situation because everyone has different agendas. I’ve been on both sides of the table. You try to help, not to make things difficult. If he’s behind me and faster, I’ll let him go, but if we’re at similar speed we’re going to race.

“At this point of the season, everyone has different agendas and is fighting for different things. It’s part of racing. For the last month I was trying to make it into the playoffs. He helped me a little bit when he had the possibility. But he was racing for wins, as well. That’s racing. If you’re going to get hurt feelings because of that, you’re in the wrong sport.”