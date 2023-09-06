Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Perform & Protect Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Kansas Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Perform & Protect Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT KANSAS : Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 DEWALT Perform & Protect Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Overall, Bell has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway.

NO PLACE LIKE KANSAS: Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series and makes Kansas a special track for Bell.

DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT: The No. 20 has a new look this weekend featuring DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT. The DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT line of tools and accessories is your first line of defense on the job. They are designed to provide a high level of one or more of the following: dust containment, control, or low vibration, without sacrificing performance.

DEWALT HOOD: DEWALT will feature Bomgaars on the lower hood of the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD at Kansas. For more information visit: https://www.bomgaars.com/

DEWALT DECKLID: The 20's decklid will feature RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply. For more information visit: https://www.roadbuildersmachinery.com/

HONORING CANCER HEROES: Bell will have Margaret Stuef riding along with him Sunday at Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundations "Honor a Cancer Hero" fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation. Margaret lost her two-and-a-half-year fight with colon cancer in 1993 at the age of 54, she was nominated to ride along with Bell by her grandson, Jack Stuef.

DARLINGON RECAP: Bell started on the pole Sunday at Darlington to kick off the first round of the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell got into the marbles and into the outside wall with three laps remaining in stage one, he finished stage one eighth but suffered some damage from the contact with the wall. The team made multiple trips down pit road for repairs and assed the damage and came up with a repair plan under a red flag for the lights out on the track. Once the red lifted repairs were made and Bell was able to ride it out to the end to finish 23 rd at Darlington.

JGR AT KANSAS: In 119 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned eight NCS victories, 35 top-five finishes, 55 top-10s and 1,532 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won three pole awards with an average start of 12.2 and an average finish of 14.8.

RACE INFO: The Hollywood Casio 400 at Kansas Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: ““Kansas has been a really good track for us as an organization. It seems like whenever you have multiple grooves the Next Gen car provides really good races, and Kansas is the staple for Next Gen racing now. We had a great Toyota Camry in the May race and we were really competitive but didn’t get the finish that we could have, we know if we go back there and do the same thing we’ll have a good shot at it.”

JGR PR