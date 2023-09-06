Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Kansas Speedway and has earned two top-20 finishes in the last two races at the 1.5-mile track.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history. "I’m looking forward to Kansas after a tough weekend in Darlington. We’ve been working hard on our intermediate-track package. Last year we did better in the second Kansas race than the first, so hopefully we are able to take what we learned from the spring race and apply it this weekend." - Justin Haley on Kansas Speedway