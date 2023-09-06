Goodyear Fast Facts -- Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 28 – 267-laps / 400.5 miles Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.

Fast Facts for September 9-10, 2023



Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials



Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5186; Right-side -- D-5190



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,263 mm (89.09 in.);

Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi



Storyline – Cup teams have solid notebook on Kansas tire set-up: While track surfaces age over time and teams make advances on car set-ups, one variable teams will not have to worry about this weekend at Kansas Speedway is the tire set-up. This will be the sixth race this season Cup teams have run this particular combination of left- and right-side tire codes, including at this track in May. Goodyear has updated its tire constructions throughout the run of the Next Gen car, and rolled these two tires into the Kansas recommendation last fall. Despite the more robust constructions, teams will need to be cognizant of their air pressure and geometry settings for this weekend's race as they continually look for grip and performance.



"While keeping up with teams' advancements with the Next Gen car over the past two seasons, we developed an updated construction for Kansas and several other speedways that we introduced last fall," said Greg Stucker, Goodyear's director of racing. "We have run this weekend's tire set-up many times with very positive results since then, including five times already this season. That enables teams to build up a solid notebook on this tire set-up and remove that variable when arriving on their car set-ups. While Kansas is not considered a high tire wear track, the surface has aged some over the past several years, so teams will have to pay attention to that."



Notes – Cup cars return to Kansas on spring tire set-up: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas this week . . . Cup teams ran this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Kansas this May, as well as last September . . . in addition, they have also run this same tire set-up at Auto Club, Las Vegas, Nashville and Pocono this season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.



GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES



NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 26 -- 200 laps / 300 miles NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Race No. 19 -- 134 laps / 201 miles Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.

Fast Facts for September 8-9, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Truck: 5 sets for the event



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.);

Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi



Notes – Xfinity, Trucks return to Kansas on standard tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Kansas this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that these teams have run at Kansas since the start of 2022 . . . in 2023, these teams have run this same tire set-up at Las Vegas (both series), Michigan (Xfinity only) and Texas (Trucks only) . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity and Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.



