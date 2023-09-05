Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Hollywood Casino 400

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 17 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored two top-five finishes (fifth at both Pocono and Watkins Glen) and seven top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Circuit, Pocono Raceway and Watkins Glen.

KANSAS: Gibbs has only two Cup Series starts at Kansas with a best finish of 34 th . Gibbs has started two Xfinity races with a win in the fall of 2021 and a third place in the fall of 2022.

. Gibbs has started two Xfinity races with a win in the fall of 2021 and a third place in the fall of 2022. NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 12 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, 10 months, one week and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 119 total starts at Kansas in Cup competition with eight wins, 35 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes. The team has led 1,532 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Sunday, September 10 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“I like Kansas although we haven’t finished that well in the Cup car there. But it’s a fast, fun track and we’ve had some success there in Xfinity and won the ARCA championship there in 2021. So we should have a solid Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD and we’ll see what we can do.”

JGR PR