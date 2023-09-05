United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Kansas Advance

● Honor a Cancer Hero: This weekend, as part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program, Ricky Schmidt, from Bay City, Michigan, will ride with Preece on his No. 41 Ford Mustang. Ricky’s son, Josh, nominated Ricky as his cancer hero. Josh is a former SHR employee. Ricky was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year and it has aggressively spread throughout his bones and vital organs despite multiple types of chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation treatements. Josh describes his dad as courageous and says that he has kept a positive attitude throughout his fight. Ricky became a fan of racing through his son, who used to race at local short tracks in Michigan and North Carolina. Ricky helped Josh build his own fabrication business several years ago by getting him the equipment and tools, and now they watch races together as often as they can. Ricky met Preece at Josh’s fabrication business earlier this year and he immediately became a fan of his after they had a great conversation together. Preece is honored to have Ricky riding along with him at Kansas. ● By The Numbers: Sunday’s race at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval will mark Preece’s eighth career Cup Series start at the track. He has a best finish of 12th after starting 28th in the October 2019 race with JTG-Daugherty Racing. In this year’s first Kansas event in May, Preece and the No. 41 team had a tough weekend, qualifying 28th and finishing 27th. Preece has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas (2016 and 2018) and one in the NASCAR Truck Series, when he started seventh and finished third in September 2022. ● Get To Know United Rentals: This weekend United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, returns to the No. 41 Ford Mustang serving as the primary sponsor. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index®. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com. ● Turns for Troops: Making every lap a lap of honor. Join United Rentals in supporting military veterans and families. Through the Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that one of its three sponsored drivers complete for specific races throughout the season. Funds from the Turns for Troops program go to SoldierStrong or Operation Homefront. Click here to learn more. ● Last Weekend: Preece returned to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for last Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. The weekend didn’t go according to plan, however, he qualified 34th and finished 28th after he and the team struggled to achieve a balanced racecar throughout the 500-mile race. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Kansas 26th in the driver standings with 438 points.