Denny Hamlin Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that veteran driver Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving the team’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series.

”It is amazing to think it has been almost 20 years since J.D. (Gibbs) first saw him race and we signed him to that first contract,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. ”He has been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come.”

Hamlin is the team’s longest-tenured driver after making his Cup Series debut for the organization at Kansas Speedway on October 9, 2005. Since then, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has made more than 600 Cup Series starts – all behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 entry. Hamlin is tied for 13th on the all-time wins list with 50 career victories, including three in the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020), three in the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021), and one in the Coca-Cola 600 (2022). He has qualified for the playoffs 17 times and advanced to the Championship 4 on four occasions (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021). During his career with the organization, Hamlin has accumulated 217 top-five finishes, 333 top-10s, 40 pole awards, and 13,920 laps led.

”Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years now,” said Hamlin. ”My relationship with Joe (Gibbs), my team, and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I’m excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship.”

Gibbs was a guest on today’s Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast to discuss the news. Hamlin’s weekly podcast is available at DirtyMoMedia.com and across all major podcast platforms.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

JGR PR