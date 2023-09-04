Wednesday, Sep 06

RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Sep 04 113
RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Darlington Raceway
 

20th

28th

29th

“We had a fast Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet tonight at Darlington Raceway, and I’m proud of the effort made by everyone on this Richard Childress Racing team. It’s always tricky finding the right balance and adjusting for such a long race. We started off a little too tight, but crew chief Keith Rodden made adjustments throughout the race and got our Chevy rolling pretty good. We were able to fight our way into the top-10 for a good portion of the race, but got bit with a caution flag during a round of pit stops and lost some track position. We just ended up too tight again at the end and it's hard to make anything happen when you're that tight. We’ll regroup and head to Kansas Speedway.”

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet Team Claim 11th-Place Finish at Darlington Raceway
 

11th

11th

7th

“Overall, it was just nice to get an 11th-place finish with our McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet for what looked like was going to be a 20th-place night. It's definitely not the day that we wanted, but we survived with what we could. I'm really proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for fighting hard all day long. The pit crew had some really good stops today and got us some spots on pit road. We had issues, some self-inflicted and some with our strategy with just the luck of the draw with how the cautions fell. Thanks to all of our partners at RCR who make this happen.” 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Denny Hamlin Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Joe Gibbs Racing »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.