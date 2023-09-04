Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
“I’m really happy with the whole weekend our No. 16 team had in Darlington. We made significant improvement from the spring race. Our car had a good amount of speed, and we tried to fine tune the balance all night. This was the best I’ve ever felt in a Cup car and a career-best finish for me at this track. I’m satisfied with our end result.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro
"Not where we wanted to finish in our last race together. We were super-loose in practice and qualifying and tried to get ahead of it, thinking that’s how our No. 10 LA Golf Chevy would be during the race, but we ended up plowing tight. Alex [Yontz] and the guys had some good stops and kept trying to free us up as much as they could without losing the rear, but unfortunately, we still fought super-tight. I wish we could have had a better outcome today.”
- Kyle Busch
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
"It was a solid day for the No. 16 team and the Quick Tie Products Chevy. We had great pit stops all day long and continued to make handling gains throughout.”
- Chandler Smith
Kaulig Racing PR