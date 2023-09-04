Wednesday, Sep 06

CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Wins Playoff Opener at Darlington, Punches Ticket to Round of 12

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Sep 04 97
CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Wins Playoff Opener at Darlington, Punches Ticket to Round of 12

For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kyle Larson recorded the win in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway – becoming the first driver to claim a berth into the Playoffs Round of 12.

 

·       The win is Larson’s third points-paying NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2023 season; and the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s 22nd career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.

 

·       Larson delivered Chevrolet its 44th all-time NASCAR Cup Series win at Darlington Raceway, and the manufacturer’s 14th points-paying NCS win this season – both of which are manufacturer-leading feats.

 

·       The winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, Chevrolet now sits at 847 all-time wins in NASCAR’s premier series.

 

·       Larson’s win in NASCAR’s crown jewel event marked the Hendrick Motorsports engine shop’s 500th all-time NASCAR national series win.

 

·       Heading into race two of three in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 at Kansas Speedway, Team Chevy’s William Byron tops the driver points standings with a one-point lead over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

 

·       Five drivers from three different Chevrolet teams posted top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway. 

 
 

 

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

Finished: 1st

Kyle, welcome to the Round of 12. You picked a good day to finally execute a race, didn't you?

“Yeah, finally from start to finish. 18th to third in the first stage, I didn't think that was possible.

Our race car was really good when the sun was out. Just had to work on it. I messed up once and it got hung in neutral, and I slid and hit the wall. I think it bent the toe link a little bit, so it was kind of a struggle from there. Definitely had to fight it more than I was earlier, but we kept our heads in the game. That was really important. This race is all about keeping your head in it.

 

I've been pretty hard on myself here the last couple months, but having a leader like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief), he really is good for my mind.

 

Just proud of the team. Proud of Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, Jeff Andrews, Chad Knaus, everybody at Hendrick Engine shop. 500 wins.. that's incredible, so congratulations to each and every one of you at the shop for all your hard work. Valvoline, JINYA Ramen Bar, all of Hendrick Motorsports.

 

What a great way to start the playoffs and hopefully we can keep it going.”

 

You have some big wins in your career, a championship obviously, but you've been trying a long time to win here at Darlington. Where does a Southern 500 win rank for you?

“It's definitely in the top-five. This has been one of my favorite tracks my whole career and been really, really fast here my whole career, just usually get in the wall. Finally we have the Next Gen car that's tough enough to allow me to hit the wall, so was able to make some mistakes and get a win.

 

Adding this trophy to the collection is going to be amazing, it’s just such a prestigious race. This is one of three or four crown jewels, and I feel like besides the (Daytona) 500, maybe the only one I haven't won yet. We get to hopefully go back to the Brickyard next year on the oval and would love to win that one, too.

 

Just proud of this bunch again. Pit crew came in clutch there at the end to get us out in the lead. Had some things work out - staying out when that car was spinning out, too, so just kind of fell in our lap there, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

 

 

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS.   DRIVER

1st      Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

4th      William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

5th      Ross Chastain, No. 1 Unishippers Camaro ZL1

8th      Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

10th    Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

 

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS:

POS.  DRIVER

1.        Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

2.        Tyler Reddick (Toyota)

3.        Chris Buescher (Ford)

4.        William Byron (Chevrolet)

5.        Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)

 

 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 continues at Kansas Speedway with the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 10, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

 

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Unishippers Camaro ZL1

Finished: 5th

You had a pretty rough start, but you were able to battle back. Take me through what your team was able to do and how you were able to battle back and finish in the top-five tonight.

“It was a heck of a battle for the No. 1 Unishippers Chevy team. We needed 1,000 miles to get all the way to the lead. We just weren’t fast. All weekend, I haven’t felt like our balance was super far off, but it just didn’t translate to speed. I’ll take a top-five finish, for sure, and ride home happy.”

 

What about the track? Obviously in the spring race, you had some trouble there at the end. What is it about Darlington Raceway that makes it so tricky?

“Yeah, I think that we can all drive down here and be back home tonight in our own beds is nice. And just the history of the race – this was the 74th running of this race. It’s just always put on a good show. You watch the old races – they raced around the bottom and as they all got faster over the decades and they swapped the grandstands and all that, it’s absolutely incredible, for me, just to be here. I’d be here as a fan. I’d be right up there in turn one, probably with a little bit bigger headache in the morning if I was just a fan. It was a heck of a fight tonight”

 

 

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

Finished: 1st

Kyle, welcome to the Round of 12. You picked a good day to finally execute a race, didn't you?

“Yeah, finally from start to finish. 18th to third in the first stage, I didn't think that was possible.

Our race car was really good when the sun was out. Just had to work on it. I messed up once and it got hung in neutral, and I slid and hit the wall. I think it bent the toe link a little bit, so it was kind of a struggle from there. Definitely had to fight it more than I was earlier, but we kept our heads in the game. That was really important. This race is all about keeping your head in it.

 

I've been pretty hard on myself here the last couple months, but having a leader like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief), he really is good for my mind.

 

Just proud of the team. Proud of Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, Jeff Andrews, Chad Knaus, everybody at Hendrick Engine shop. 500 wins.. that's incredible, so congratulations to each and every one of you at the shop for all your hard work. Valvoline, JINYA Ramen Bar, all of Hendrick Motorsports.

 

What a great way to start the playoffs and hopefully we can keep it going.”

 

You have some big wins in your career, a championship obviously, but you've been trying a long time to win here at Darlington. Where does a Southern 500 win rank for you?

“It's definitely in the top-five. This has been one of my favorite tracks my whole career and been really, really fast here my whole career, just usually get in the wall. Finally we have the Next Gen car that's tough enough to allow me to hit the wall, so was able to make some mistakes and get a win.

 

Adding this trophy to the collection is going to be amazing, it’s just such a prestigious race. This is one of three or four crown jewels, and I feel like besides the (Daytona) 500, maybe the only one I haven't won yet. We get to hopefully go back to the Brickyard next year on the oval and would love to win that one, too.

 

Just proud of this bunch again. Pit crew came in clutch there at the end to get us out in the lead. Had some things work out - staying out when that car was spinning out, too, so just kind of fell in our lap there, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

 

 

Kyle Busch, No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1

Finished: 11th

“Overall, it was just nice to get an 11th-place finish with our McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet for what looked like was going to be a 20th. Definitely not a day that we wanted but just survived with what we could there. Really proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for fighting hard all day long. The pit crew had some really good stops today and got us some spots on pit road. We had issues, some self-inflicted and some with our strategy with just the luck of the draw with how the cautions fell. Thanks to 3CHI and Cheddar’s and all of our partners at RCR who make this happen.”

 

 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Finished: 13th

“I’m really happy with the whole weekend our No. 16 team had in Darlington. We made significant improvement from the spring race. Our car had a good amount of speed and we tried to fine tune the balance all night. This was the best I’ve ever felt in a Cup car and a career-best finish for me at this track. I’m satisfied with our end result.”

 

 

William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Finished: 4th

“Once we got the car tightened up in Stage One, we had really good pace in our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy. We started out Stage Two really good – we started ninth and drove to fourth. Just really proud of the effort. When we started the race off, we weren’t making any ground up. I was really free and once we got our car in a better balance spot, I felt good about it. I think this is a good stepping stone for Kansas (Speedway). It was good to get a solid finish in the first race of the playoffs.

I want to wish Kyle (Larson) and the whole No. 5 team a congratulations. They deserve it. They’re really good here. It was win #500 for the Hendrick Motorsports engine shop, so it’s a huge deal.”

 

 

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1

Finished: 17th

How do you feel after running 500 miles here at Darlington Raceway?

“Physically, I feel really good. I wish I could have got a spot or two more. The weak part of my game, for sure, was pit road. I felt like I lost four or five spots on each cycle, just trying to maximize lights. These guys nail it every time. But I felt like I was OK on the race track. I felt pretty good and just kept working at it. I passed a few of my heroes that win races on Sunday. I wasn’t expecting that and I think I exceeded my own expectations.”

 

 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

Finished: 10th

“It was an up-and-down day, but a top-10 finish is obviously solid for us. It’s been awhile since we’ve done that. I feel like we had a better car at points there running in the top-three, top-five, and I was hoping we could hit it right on the adjustment to make it work there to challenge upfront. We just got a little off and couldn’t really get it reigned back in there for the end. Our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy was good, we just needed a little bit more.”

 

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Boost by Kroger / Irish Spring Camaro ZL1

Finished: 16th

“Getting a lap down early was bad. I felt like I did everything on my lights right, but I guess I short-cut the corner a little bit. My guys brought a really good No. 47 Boost by Kroger / Irish Spring Chevy, we just struggled on restarts. Anytime we could pit under green, I felt like we had a top-five or top-six car. We just struggled on restarts and then running long on restarts. It’s something to work on, but I thought we had a solid car. The guys on pit road did a good job. I was hoping that after the penalty, we’d get back to 15th. We finished 16th, but we ended up getting a stage point in the second stage - which isn’t a lot, but a point is a point. That was our goal – to get stage points in the second stage. We were hoping to finish top-10. I think we had a car capable of doing that, we just weren’t clean enough."

 

 

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway.com Camaro ZL1

Finished: 34th

Daniel Suarez part of that incident with Alex Bowman. Walk me through what happened and was Bowman’s move fair?

“That depends who you ask. I had a run on him (Alex Bowman). I went to the inside and after that, he blocked me pretty low. I had to lift a little bit to not wreck him and put him into the inside wall. We’re both Chevy partners, so I didn’t want to do that to him. But then I went high and he blocked me again. You can block once, but you can’t block twice like that. We’ve been racing here three and a half hours and to wreck with 40 laps to go, it’s a little bit dumb. Just have to be smart.

 

My No. 99 Freeway.com Chevy team did a very good job. I feel like today, we had a great car and all we have to show for it is a wrecked race car.”

 

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES:

 

STAGE ONE: 

·       Team Chevy’s playoff contender Kyle Busch posted an 11th-place qualifying effort in his No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1, but was forced to start at the rear of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500 after repairs made from contact with the wall during yesterday’s practice session.

·       Busch showed speed early in the beginning laps of Stage One – powering his Chevrolet to the top-25 before the race’s first round of green-flag pit stops at the 30 lap marker. The Team Chevy driver reported that he was happy with the balance of his Chevrolet, but just lacking overall grip. Crew chief Randall Burnett called Busch to pit road on lap 34 for the team’s first scheduled pit stop – taking four tires, fuel and a round of adjustments.

·       Continuing caution-free at the midway point of Stage One, Kyle Larson had entered the top-10 of the running order – leading Chevrolet in the ninth position. Larson reported that his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 had trended towards the free-side following the team’s first pit stop, but was able to settle his Chevrolet into the top-10 as the laps wound down in the stage.

·       Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott also entered the top-10 following the race’s first round of green-flag pit stops. Elliott reported to the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team that he was happy with the handling of his Chevrolet – identifying the need to free it up as the race transitions from day to night-time conditions.

·       Following the completion of the second round of green-flag pit stops, Larson ultimately cycled into the third position for the final – and the longest – run of the stage.

·       In the closing laps of the stage, Larson closed the gap to under a one-second margin from the race leader – ultimately taking the third position to end Stage One. Also receiving top-10 stage points for Team Chevy was Elliott, taking the green-white checkered flag in the seventh position. 

 

 

STAGE TWO:

·       During the stage break, Larson brought his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 down pit road for four tires, fuel and another round of adjustments. The third car off pit road, Larson opted for the outside lane for the beginning of Stage Two. 

·       In the opening lap, Larson quickly advanced and settled into the runner-up position for the first-half of Stage Two. Approaching another round of green-flag pit stops, Larson brought his Chevrolet to pit road on Lap 151 for four tires and fuel. With the leaderboard cycling through, Larson regained the second position with 70 laps to go in the stage.

·       With a caution on lap 178 for a power outage in Turn Four, the majority of the field opted to hit pit road for the next round of scheduled stops. Running in the fourth position, William Byron reported to the No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 team that he was happy with the handling of his Chevrolet, but ‘losing the rears’ on entry. Crew Chief Rudy Fugle called Byron down pit road for four tires and fuel with the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 pit crew gaining Byron two positions on the stop to rejoin the field in the second position. Byron opted for a front-row position for the restart, taking the green flag from the inside lane with 39 laps to go in Stage Two.

·       A pair of cautions fell in the closing laps of Stage Two with the second yellow-flag bringing varying pit strategies down pit road. With a one-lap dash to the stage end, much of the field’s lead pack opted for track position to race for stage points. Sitting in the second position, Larson chose the inside of the front-row for the restart – ultimately leading Chevrolet to the end of Stage Two in the second position.

·       Larson led Team Chevy to six of the top-10 finishing positions in Stage Two:

2nd     Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

3rd      Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

5th      William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

6th      Kyle Busch, No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Camaro ZL1

8th      Austin Dillon, No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Camaro ZL1

10th    Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Boost by Kroger / Irish Spring Camaro ZL1

 

 

FINAL STAGE / POST-RACE NOTES: 

·       During the stage break, much of the lead pack opted to stay out when pit road opened. Again choosing the inside of the front-row, Larson led the field to the green for the final stage with 131 laps to go.

·       In the opening laps of the Final Stage, Larson earned a ‘Darlington Stripe’, but was able to maintain a spot in the top-five until the green-flag pit cycle began for the cars that didn’t pit during the stage break. Larson reported that he was fighting loose conditions following his contact with the wall. Crew Chief Cliff Daniels called Larson down pit road with 96 laps to go for four tires, fuel and a set of adjustments – ultimately reclaiming the fourth position at the completion of the green-flag pit cycle.

·       In what was ultimately the final caution period of the race, Larson opted to stay out when pit road opened – choosing the outside lane for the restart with 31 laps to go. Larson drove his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to the lead on the restart - going on to lead the final laps to take his first win in the crown jewel event.

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Transcripts -- Kyle Larson & Cliff Daniels - Darlington Raceway Transcripts - Jeff Andrews, Scott Maxim - Darlington Raceway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.